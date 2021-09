PLT Information and photos provided by Karen Miles. Last week in the world of middle school volleyball was quite a blur. The 7th grade Erie Middle School team came out hot on Tuesday night against Morrison at home. The ladies serve received well and ran some offensive plays that helped them grasp their first two conference wins 22-20 in both games one and two. Then they fell in games 3 and 4 but not after putting together some good rallies and service sequences.

ERIE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO