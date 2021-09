Just a year ago, the Houston Texans were preparing for the NFL’s opening Thursday Night game to avenge the 24-0 lead they blew to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round. Their revenge attempt failed. A cowardly fourth-and-four punt at the 50 yard line and a missed 50-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter led to 10 for Kansas City. Then a 27-yard Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half effectively ended it. The Texans proceeded to go 0-4, fire head coach Bill O’Brien, and despite Deshaun Watson turning in a top-five quarterback season, the Texans finished 4-12.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO