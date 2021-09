According to the Pentagon, the U.S. war in Afghanistan ended at 3:29 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Aug. 30, 2021. Whether it’s really ended likely remains to be seen. That’s the thing about Afghanistan – nothing has ever been certain. It’s said to have been America’s longest war, at 20 years, but even that is up for debate. Did it begin with the Soviet invasion in the 1970s, aid to the Mujahideen in the 80s, or with the U.S. strike following 9/11?

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO