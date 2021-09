One of the best ways to get over a heartbreaking loss is to earn a dominant win. That’s exactly what the Detroit Martin Luther King football team did on Friday night. King (1-1) earned its first victory of the season as it topped visiting Mona Shores, 40-19, marking the first win in three tries against the Sailors. The win was a much-need shot in the arm for the Crusaders after losing 42-40 last week to Carmel (Ind.) on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO