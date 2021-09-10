5008 Meridian Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Welcome to your Newly updated Chesterfield Home that would make a great addition for and your family to enjoy! As you come into the front door you enter into a spacious living room with updated LVP floors that continues into your eat in Kitchen which has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, New gorgeous granite countertops with a leather finish for durability, New SS appliances, New light fixtures and hardware as well! Down 3 stairs and you are greeted with more LVP that enters to your Master bedroom ensuite with additional sitting room and extra closet space. Laundry room completes this floor. Go upstairs youre greeted with 3 additional bedrooms one bedroom has its private entry to second bathroom allowing you an option to have 2 master bedrooms! House have been freshly painted, all NEW light fixtures and hardware throughout, NEW Carpet, Freshly Power Washed and Manicured Yard with New Concrete walkway and Newly added gravel for your off street parking drive way and roof is only 2 years old! Oh wait don’t forget about your spacious backyard to enjoy large family gatherings! This house has it all including new insulation and vapor barrier that was just installed!

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO