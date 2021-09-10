5008 Meridian Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23803
New Construction In Dinwiddie!!! Well established neighbor hood with nice homes all around. This 3 bed 2 bath home offers an open floor plan with vaulted family room and over sized primary bed room. The primary suite has a walk in closet and large full bath. The kitchen has white shaker style cabinets with a stained gray island. There will also be solid surface counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The main Living arear and bathrooms have water proof vinyl plank flooring. There is a large deck off the rear for entertaining and a covered porch with vinyl rails on the front for low maintenance. The home will be completed and ready for its new owner in about 30 to 45 days. Pictures of exterior are the actual house being built. The interior pictures are of a similar floor plan with similar finishes. The sellers are licensed Realestate agents in the state of VA.richmond.com
