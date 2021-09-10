CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5008 Meridian Ave, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Construction In Dinwiddie!!! Well established neighbor hood with nice homes all around. This 3 bed 2 bath home offers an open floor plan with vaulted family room and over sized primary bed room. The primary suite has a walk in closet and large full bath. The kitchen has white shaker style cabinets with a stained gray island. There will also be solid surface counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. The main Living arear and bathrooms have water proof vinyl plank flooring. There is a large deck off the rear for entertaining and a covered porch with vinyl rails on the front for low maintenance. The home will be completed and ready for its new owner in about 30 to 45 days. Pictures of exterior are the actual house being built. The interior pictures are of a similar floor plan with similar finishes. The sellers are licensed Realestate agents in the state of VA.

richmond.com

Richmond.com

520 Chimborazo Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23223

Located in the heart of historic Church Hill. Convenience to everything the city has to offer! Walk to all of your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, parks & the James River. Enter in the front door and enjoy the open first floor. This is an open concept and provides the flexibility to set up the home any way you would like. Kitchen comes complete w/ white cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lights & large pantry. New vanity in the half bath downstairs. Bay windows in the formal area downstairs and in the spacious primary bedroom upstairs. The primary bathroom has been completely updated,Tile shower w/built in bench, frameless sliding glass door, tile floors, new double vanity, built-ins, towel rack & large closet. Additional two bedrooms offer a gratuitous amount of space with good size closets for storage. Third bedroom is being used as an office/flex space with built in shelves. Vinyl siding, brick steps and composite decking make the exterior maintenance-free. Entertain your friends on the back deck and stone patio, complete with string lights, in the privacy of your fenced back yard. Room to store your bikes, kayaks & lawn equipment in the large shed!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

2800 Brianwood Ct, New Kent, VA 23141

WATERFRONT HOME - The only waterfront home for sale in Five Lakes! Just 15 minutes from Richmond & 25 minutes from Williamsburg. You could be enjoying picturesque sunsets over the lake & surrounding woods. It doesn't stop there. With a winery next door & the golf course just down the street, this is the perfect place to work remote, retire or simply enjoy life the way it is meant to be. Large family room with enclosed fireplace & blowers. First time this property has been available in 37 Years. Situated on a beautiful oversized lot, on a cul de sac - lots of privacy. This home is complete with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs you will find spacious living, formal dining and living rooms all with original hardwood floors. Start your day in the kitchen & enjoy breakfast on the enclosed porch with windows overlooking the water. End your day in the screened gazebo down by the lake with table for 4 & all around seating. Downstairs has separate entry with full kitchen, bath, living area & bedroom which gives you options for a mother-in-law suite, guest quarters, or the makings of a fantastic game room. MCV Level Trauma Center 2 minutes away. Endless possibilities.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

9200 Venetian Way, Henrico, VA 23229

Location, location, location - enjoy one level living that is close to everything AND in the Freeman school district of western Henrico! Welcome home to 9200 Venetian Way, a lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick rancher on a large corner lot. The aggregate dual entry driveway and carport can hold up to 5-6 cars. The backyard is huge and fully fenced, with a 2-level deck and 2 detached sheds that will convey. Interior features include a spacious living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors plus an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite countertops, tile flooring and backsplash and all appliances (along with the washer and dryer) will convey to the new owners! More hardwood floors are waiting under the carpet in ALL three bedrooms plus the hallway. There is a separate family room with carpet flooring and a chiminea. The carport side entry leads to an oversized workshop and laundry room area with tons of potential including the possibility of finishing into a 4th bedroom/in-law suite with private entrance! The convenient walkable and picturesque community is the icing on the cake!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2248 Perennial Cir, Henrico, VA 23233

Welcome to a beautifully upgraded townhome in a tucked-away community in a convenient location you'll love. Step inside, and you will be taken by the open sight lines and contemporary LVP flooring carried throughout the living spaces. On level 1, you'll find your garage access, flex space perfect for gym area or home office, 1st floor bedroom, full bath with shower, and access to the back yard with concrete patio and privacy fencing. Back inside, head upstairs (noticing the custom stair runner) to find your wide open living space. To the back, enjoy a light-soaked living space with access to your upper balcony (so much outdoor living space here!). Next, find your upgraded kitchen with modern grey cabinetry, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, gas cooking, and stainless appliances. From here, you'll find your dining area with access to the front balcony. Back inside, find a 1/2 bath and pantry before heading upstairs to enjoy your owner's retreat with built-in cabinetry, large walk-in closet & stunning en suite bath with oversized shower and double vanity; then, find a laundry closet before finding another spacious bedroom with en suite. This home has it all! Schedule today.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5618 Crenshaw Rd Unit#831, Henrico, VA 23227

Looking to live Simply and Affordably? This is the one! Great Location just outside the city in Northern Henrico with easy highway access. You will enjoy both the indoor and outdoor living in this carefree condo. Neutral Paint Palette Throughout! Kitchen boasts Gorgeous Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Frigidaire Appliances, and a Personal LG Washer/Dryer Combo! All Appliances Convey! Family Room and Dining Room are Open with Neutral Carpet and Crown Molding! The Bedroom features 2 Closet, one a Walk-in (6x4), and a Huge Window! Huge Balcony measures 24X5 and has a Storage Closet. This is the perfect property for a downsize, first time homebuyer or a modern minimalist. Functional and Simple! HOA fee includes trash pick-up, snow removal, and access to the pool, kids play area and picnic area with grills. Onsite laundry facilities in the building. Tons of parking in front of building.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2101 Tomahawk Ridge Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Do Not miss this Beautiful Five bedroom home with large unfinished basement in Watermill . Home boast open floorplan with tons of natural light . There is also a bright sunroom and dining room on the first floor . Large Back deck that overlooks your fenced in back yard . There is a huge unfinished basement ! The roof is less than a year old .
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

6 Broad Run Rd, Goochland, VA 23103

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Contemporary Home designed by Richmond Architect Jim DiPasquale (Architectural Digest) in Goochland's pastoral Manakin Sabot, VA; Minutes from all the amenities of Short Pump in beautiful Broad Run neighborhood, only steps from the cart path to Hermitage Country Club! Located on 1.76 Acre Lot this 3,086 home features a FIRST FLOOR MASTER with huge sitting area, dressing room, built-ins, & large closet spaces & spiral staircase to large Loft above Primary BR and Walk-In Attic Storage; recently RENOVATED KITCHEN w/granite countertops, new cabinetry, custom backsplash, HUGE Walk-In Pantry/Laundry Area, Large Eat In Area w/Double Sided Fireplace to Great Room, Wood Floors, Built-Ins; Additional Family Room w/Wood Floors, newer Sliding Doors to Deck, Two Super Cute "Nooks" one used as Guest Room, other as Music Room - great for office, art studio, homework nook; Two Large Upstairs Bedrooms w/ Spiral Staircase, Full Bath; Large 2 Car Garage w/Additional HUGE Finished Storage Space & Two Large Rooms Upstairs - Great Option to finish as In-Law or Teen Suite/office; Tons of Storage - all on a beautiful park-like lot - Must see to appreciate will not last long!
GOOCHLAND, VA
Richmond.com

2207 Lochwood Ct, Henrico, VA 23238

Well loved one owner home in the Carver, Pocahontas, Godwin school district. Bring your DIY skills and imagination to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a well landscaped cul-de-sac lot with fenced rear yard. Great bones! Carpet over hardwood in the living room, dining room, hallway and all 3 bedrooms. Carpet over tile in the bathroom. Mechanical systems have been meticulously maintained over the years. The homeowners loved their yard and filled it with mature trees, plantings and hardy Zoysia grass, known for its soft texture underfoot and fantastic tolerance to heat and drought. EXTRAS: New roof 2017, new oven 2021, washer, dryer, fridge and freezer convey, paved driveway sealed 2017, new battery in the whole house generator 2020, gas furnace, HVAC and generator all serviced Aug 2021, new hot water heater 2020, yearly termite inspection with termite traps installed in 2020, replacement windows installed approximately 10 years ago, new roof installed on the shed recently, and the walk-up partially floored attic and huge laundry room provide lots of storage options. Close to I-64 for a quick commute to Richmond and beyond and just minutes to Short Pump Town Center, grocery & schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

4001 W Dogwood Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Fantastic opportunity to own this two story with charm to spare. Home upgrades include new flooring throughout and fresh paint. Fantastic floor plan features downstairs with large living area with fire place, open kitchen/dining and separate laundry room. Upstairs features spacious primary with walk in closet and private bath, nice size bedrooms, and very spacious bonus/4th bedroom. Enjoy your evening siting on your front porch, or take a minute and hit the grill on your oversize back deck featuring separate gazebo. All this sitting on a nice, flat lot. Don't let this one pass you by.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

3229 Terminal Ave, Richmond City, VA 23234

This attractive new construction home that has 2,004 sq ft has 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 ½ bathrooms. The Primary bedroom is on the first floor with an en suite and a huge walk in closet. The Primary bathroom also has a Bluetooth speaker. The kitchen has granite countertops and subway tiles with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the downstairs. Upstairs has 3 more spacious bedrooms with carpet and a large laundry room. The back yard is your own private oasis where you will have plenty of family bbq’s or just relaxing after a long day at work. This neighborhood is so quiet and close to everything. This home is a must see!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

2104 Pinetree Dr, Henrico, VA 23230

Cute Cape Cod on quiet street convenient to shopping & interstate! Featuring formal living & dining room, kitchen, laundry room w/stack washer & dryer, 2 bedrooms & full bath on the first floor as well as 2 bedrooms, one with a powder room on the second floor. Side porch off the living room to enjoy the cool Fall nights ahead. Good size level lot. Ready for your updates!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2528 Straw Bridge Chase East, Henrico, VA 23233

Welcome to 2528 Straw Bridge Chase East! You're going to LOVE the tasteful updates of this great 2-bedroom brick front townhome in Westleyen! Features/Updates: New vinyl plank flooring in the family room and all bathrooms, replacement windows, updated baths and kitchen with new cabinets and HD laminate counters! Spacious floor plan allows for family room and dining area, and sliding door opens to the patio with new privacy fence and attached shed. Upstairs are two nicely sized bedrooms which include brand new carpet, ceiling fans and bathroom en suites! Laundry will be a breeze with the full-size stacked washer/dryer. Hurry and schedule your showing today!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2701 Timberline Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23834

This split-level completely REMODELED home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & is located on a large lot in Chesterfield County! The home has a nice open floor plan on the entry level, a spacious living and dining room area with direct access to a large deck - perfect for entertaining! The Primary Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet. Also, upstairs are two additional bedrooms, & a remodeled full bathroom with a large soaker tub & tile surround. The kitchen has a tile backsplash & all brand NEW stainless appliances. The lower level features a huge fourth bedroom, could be a secondary family room/office combination, if preferred. A wet bar with a tile backsplash is also located in the lower level, along with a laundry room with tons of storage space. A half bath completes this lower level living-entertaining space. ROOF replaced in 2019, NEW carpet, NEW luxury vinyl tile, NEW appliances, FRESHLY painted throughout, NEW electrical panel, NEW exterior & interior lights, NEW sinks & vanities & tub, NEW closet shelving, NEW blinds, NEW doors, & more! The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac & has great curb appeal. You are invited to come & tour this awesome home! It will not last long!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

7000 Hermitage Rd, Henrico, VA 23228

Endless possibilities at this awesome cape cod! The first floor features hardwood floors throughout! There are three good sized bedrooms along with two full baths on the first level! Upstairs is unfinished attic space that could be converted! There is also a full basement with ample storage! Attached to the home is currently being used as a game room but could be many different things! All of this on a corner lot and a brand new (2021) roof!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

8400 Rollingmist Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Looking for space? Welcome home to your hilltop, corner lot, 5,454SF mini mansion. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath dream home perfect for a family and entertaining. The home features 1st floor owner’s suite with a jetted tub, linen and 2 walk-in closets. the 1st floor features a guest room, full BA, formal living and dining rooms, laundry, open concept great room and kitchen w/granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances eating area. The 2nd level includes 3 generous size BRs and closets, one with its own full bath(2nd suite)and large closet, a huge loft overlooks the great room. The finished entertainer’s basement has recessed lighting w/room for a pool table, a movie room, gym, and lounge area. The walkout basement and the unfinished areas still have ample room for storage, another office, or playroom, etc. The long aggregate driveway leads you to the aggregate parking lot large enough for at least 10 cars, beautiful yard with internet sprinkler system. There are spacious common living areas on each level of this home. Welcome home!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

5136 S Jessup Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832

Welcome to your Newly updated Chesterfield Home that would make a great addition for and your family to enjoy! As you come into the front door you enter into a spacious living room with updated LVP floors that continues into your eat in Kitchen which has been updated with freshly painted cabinets, New gorgeous granite countertops with a leather finish for durability, New SS appliances, New light fixtures and hardware as well! Down 3 stairs and you are greeted with more LVP that enters to your Master bedroom ensuite with additional sitting room and extra closet space. Laundry room completes this floor. Go upstairs youre greeted with 3 additional bedrooms one bedroom has its private entry to second bathroom allowing you an option to have 2 master bedrooms! House have been freshly painted, all NEW light fixtures and hardware throughout, NEW Carpet, Freshly Power Washed and Manicured Yard with New Concrete walkway and Newly added gravel for your off street parking drive way and roof is only 2 years old! Oh wait don’t forget about your spacious backyard to enjoy large family gatherings! This house has it all including new insulation and vapor barrier that was just installed!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

Hotel and retail properties represent the largest chunk of distressed loans, including ones for the Hilton in Short Pump and Stony Point Fashion Park

Pink Floyd’s 1973 hit song “Money” didn’t mention real estate as a glamorous place to park capital, but today there is more money chasing real estate than there are deals. Despite the economy taking a breather to sort out the next wave of COVID-19, investor interest in real estate, like...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

8710 Midway Rd, Henrico, VA 23229

This cute cottage is in the heart of it all, close to shops, restaurants, as well as regency mall which is getting a total renovation. This home is perfect for a wide range of buyers. Can be a great possibility for investors looking for a rental property, for a single family looking for their first house! This two bed one bath house is ready for its new owner.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

318 Melonie Ct, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Imagine the pool parties! This property has everything you want! An in-ground pool, 2 car detached 24x24 garage/workshop with power and 2nd floor storage, quiet cul-de-sac location and Great Bridge schools. The 3B/2b brick home has 4th bedroom potential in the FROG, SS appliances, lots of updates--40 yr roof, windows, AC, paint, flooring, baths, and more. Outside there is plenty of concrete parking space, a shed for the pool toys, covered patio, privacy fencing, and a gas firepit near the pool for chilly evenings. The master bedroom has its own exit to the deck and pool area for late night dips too!
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Richmond.com

3128 Bent Tree Ln, James City County, VA 23168

This beautiful home in prestigious Stonehouse has it all! Located in a cul-de-sac with gorgeous landscaping in the front and back. It is a newer home with modern amenities. Notice the beautiful, tall ceilings in the foyer and the abundance of natural light that flows into the kitchen dining spaces and living spaces from the hardscaped backyard. Walk-in closets, a jacuzzi, central vacuum system, granite countertops, two fireplaces, a sunroom, the works! The attached two car garage has handy built-in shelving put in by previous owner.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

