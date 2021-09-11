Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Gates to Infinity: The Light of Hope

Dungeons & Dragons will soon encounter their most terrifying monster yet - a singing mushroom. Later this month, Wizards of the Coast is set to release The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new full-length Dungeons & Dragons campaign set in the Feywild. Several websites are releasing previews of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight ahead of its release, one of which has revealed the return of a "classic" monster. Kotaku revealed that the campestri, an actual singing mushroom, is returning to D&D for the first time since Second Edition. The updated version of the campestris are described as "happy-go-lucky mushroom-like creatures with few cares and worries." The campestris are captivated by music and will actually sing along with anyone who plays music in their vicinity, albeit in an "obnoxiously nasal falsetto." In fact, a campestri can memorize any music it has heard after only a few rounds of practicing it. Campestris also provide some usefulness to their biome, as they consume salty soil and purify it as they move around.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO