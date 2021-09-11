I didn't want to kill you

Here comes Autumn to bring the mist and rain. A blond guy was walking in a crowd of schoolchildren. Everyone was shouting around, rejoicing that they had finally seen their friends, they were running and shouting. Naruto walked calmly, smiling at the autumn sun. He was a little worried, after all, the eleventh grade, everything should be even more difficult than last year. Uzumaki could have left school after the 9th grade, but there are no acting colleges in his city. There are dancing, singing, etc., but not acting. As a result, the guy had to stay at school until the eleventh grade. The OGE was difficult, but he coped, so there was only the Unified State Exam ahead. However, it was a huge problem for Naruto. He's already studying for threes with rare fours, and then there's the Unified State Exam. He will pass the Unified State Exam in basic mathematics and Russian, but literature... Well, I'll have to read plays all year.