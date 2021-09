Rugged phones often get forgotten. After all, it’s a whole lot more fun to look at the latest iPhone or Galaxy device, with all of its glossy glass and thin design. But there’s a serious case to be made for rugged phones, and Nokia thinks it can make that case with the new Nokia XR20. The XR20 is built to offer premium features, like 5G performance, in a rugged body, and at a reasonable price. But it’s still not cheap, coming in at $550. Should you plunk down that much cash on a rugged phone, or stick to buying something else...

