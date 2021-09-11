JosÃ© Abreu hits 3-run homer as White Sox top Red Sox 4-3

The resilience is back for this Red Sox team. It was a quality that defined them for so much of the first half of the season, and after a month in which it was absent, it’s back. Boston is dealing with major roster issues as COVID runs through the clubhouse, but they’re winning games. Saturday was their fourth victory in a row, and it was a fun one. The offense struggled for most of the game to overshadow a strong showing from Tanner Houck. But Rafael Devers came through with a big three-run homer, and while that lead was erased with a tough day for Adam Ottavino, Alex Verdugo immediately answered back with a walk-off hit to end the game.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO