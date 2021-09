DENVER (CBS) – With many of Colorado’s high temperatures set to reach record levels of heat, it might be hard for many to start thinking about the ski season. But up at the Loveland Ski Area, the trail crew has nothing but skiing on their minds! The ski area fired up the snow guns this week. The crew is making sure everything is in working order to get the season started on the right foot. Right now temperatures are too warm to run the guns on a regular basis. The Loveland team is planning to start the snowmaking in October and...

LOVELAND, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO