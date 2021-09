The Cubs have been playing some of their best baseball of the year, but they’re going to be up against a very tough test this weekend as the Giants come to town sporting the best record in baseball. Oh, and they’re bringing a former Cubs great with them. Kris Bryant is back at the Friendly Confines for the first time since being traded, so a lot of folks are going to be all up in their feels.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO