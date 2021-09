The FLC men's soccer team made it three wins in a row to start their 2021 season with another dominant performance Tuesday afternoon, shutting out Napa Valley 5-0 in Napa. The Falcons spread the scoring around to four different players including two goals by sophomore forward Kameron Kascht. Falcon goalkeepers Francesco Turnbull and Joshua Moya split the keeper duties and combined for the shutout. Kascht got the Falcons on the board with a goal in the 23rd minute (assisted by Zwahnna Johnson), then completed the scoring with his unassisted goal in the 86th minute, his third goal of the season. Andres Maldonado-Conejo and Jaden Defazio each scored their first collegiate goal, and Nathan Gosal added his second of the season late in the first half. Sophomore Arjan Chahal tallied two assists in the victory.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO