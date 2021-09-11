CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Russo Brothers May Be Done Making Marvel Movies

By Claire Epting
Scarlett Johansson’s recent lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow’s release continues to cause ripples in the entertainment industry. The impact has even reached Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind monstrous Marvel hits Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Russo brothers were in talks to to return for another superhero movie, but those discussions hit an “impasse in negotiations” as the brothers questioned whether or not Marvel would release their film directly to Disney+.

