Greene County, IA

Supes decline to name county as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, place gaming measure on ballot

 8 days ago

The county supervisors will not name Greene County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The idea was raised for discussion at the Aug. 30 meeting, but not placed on the Sept. 7 agenda. A member of the press suggested at the outset of the latter meeting that if there were to be discussion, the supervisors should hold a public hearing to give the public an opportunity to be heard.

