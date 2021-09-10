Supes decline to name county as 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, place gaming measure on ballot
The county supervisors will not name Greene County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. The idea was raised for discussion at the Aug. 30 meeting, but not placed on the Sept. 7 agenda. A member of the press suggested at the outset of the latter meeting that if there were to be discussion, the supervisors should hold a public hearing to give the public an opportunity to be heard.greenecountynewsonline.com
Comments / 0