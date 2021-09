The Fredericksburg Nationals got back in the win column on Friday night, defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds 6-1 on the strength of a five-run fifth inning. With two outs in the fifth, five straight FredNats batters reached and scored to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 lead that would hold the rest of the night. Onix Vega‘s two-out, two-run single was followed by an opposite-field three-run homer from Leandro Emiliani to cap the rally.