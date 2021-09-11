Drive-on beaches need surf-fishing requirement
I was surprised by the editorial in Friday’s edition of the Cape Gazette advocating for the elimination of the surf-fishing requirement in order to drive onto state park beaches. Then, in the bimonthly edition of the DMS Newsletter there is a press release from Charles Turnbaugh and his Delaware Beach Access Coalition Inc. He also requests the elimination of the requirement to be actively engaged in surf-fishing in order to purchase a permit to drive on the beach.www.capegazette.com
