Drive-on beaches need surf-fishing requirement

By Eric Burnley
Cape Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was surprised by the editorial in Friday’s edition of the Cape Gazette advocating for the elimination of the surf-fishing requirement in order to drive onto state park beaches. Then, in the bimonthly edition of the DMS Newsletter there is a press release from Charles Turnbaugh and his Delaware Beach Access Coalition Inc. He also requests the elimination of the requirement to be actively engaged in surf-fishing in order to purchase a permit to drive on the beach.

