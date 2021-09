Aren’t you happy the international break is nearly over? I certainly am; I find it hard to pay too much attention to non-tournament play with the national sides. Even though it’s incredible that the Azzurri have reached new levels of excellence through their unbeaten streak, I’ll wait to get super excited about their chances until Nicolò Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Gianluca Mancini are consistent members of Roberto Mancini’s starting eleven.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO