Doors New York Pop UP

DOORS’ latest fashion, art & beauty pop-up is taking place during the month of New York Fashion Week in an absolute prime location in SoHo, NYC. Along with New York-based fashion talent such as Private Policy, PH5 and Ji Won Choi, DOORS will showcase 40+ international cult brands including Juun.J, GCDS, Temperley London, Litkovskaya, WOS as well as 20+ emerging artists and 10+ beauty brand represented by Beautyque NYC- the first 3D multi-brand retail virtual storefront in the beauty Industry curating independent beauty brands that actually give a damn.