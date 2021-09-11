CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Doors New York Pop UP

getitforless.info
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOORS’ latest fashion, art & beauty pop-up is taking place during the month of New York Fashion Week in an absolute prime location in SoHo, NYC. Along with New York-based fashion talent such as Private Policy, PH5 and Ji Won Choi, DOORS will showcase 40+ international cult brands including Juun.J, GCDS, Temperley London, Litkovskaya, WOS as well as 20+ emerging artists and 10+ beauty brand represented by Beautyque NYC- the first 3D multi-brand retail virtual storefront in the beauty Industry curating independent beauty brands that actually give a damn.

www.getitforless.info

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Beauty Pop#Soho#Private Policy#Juun#Gcds#3d
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy