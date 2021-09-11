What is an iSIM?
An iSIM (Integrated SIM) is a system-on-a-chip (SOC) architecture that integrates SIM functionalities with an existing, onboard processor and cellular modem. iSIM uses the same over-the-air remote SIM provisioning solution (RSP) as eSIMs through which authorized users can access and update profiles and other data on the iSIM and remotely manage profiles to change network settings. However, iSIMs amplify and extend the qualities of an eSIM, while also eliminating some of the shortcomings of eSIMs.www.everythingrf.com
