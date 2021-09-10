CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Little Hummingbird Society Tree Mulching

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Austin Parks Foundation’s Little Hummingbird Society in giving back at the South Austin Senior Activity Center. Little Hummingbird Society offers kids a great way to learn about giving back to their community and the importance of Austin’s parks, trails and green spaces. Parents can have fun with their kids while promoting a healthy lifestyle, volunteerism and advocacy for our youngest park-goers! We’ll spend the day mulching some newly planted trees, picking up litter and serving a vital population of our city.

