Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Slinger 9 – 0

Oldenburg Boys Soccer played well defensively in a 2-0 loss at Seymour Saturday. The Twisters had a chance to play on the Owls turf, soccer-only field. “We couldn’t muster much on offense but our defense was outstanding,” said OA coach Kenny Getz. “We played to a scoreless tie the first half. About five minutes into the second half, we were called for a handball in the box. It was a tough call as our defender was trying to clear the ball. It deflected off of his arm as his arm was outside his body. Just two minutes later the Owls had a corner kick that we couldn’t clear right away. Somehow the Owls found a path through all of the legs for a goal. It was a great game to watch the Owls are fast and well coached.”

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO