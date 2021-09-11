Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Slinger 9 – 0

The Chargers went to Kewaskum and battled a very good Kewaskum team all night down to the wire, ending the game tied 14-14. Kewaskum scored in overtime and the Chargers drive came up short, ending the game in a 21-14 loss. Though tough to lose such a close game, this was the best game against Kewaskum the Chargers have ever had and even though they were down 14-0 early, they battled back to tie it and had opportunities to win in the end. Leading the defensive were Senior Safety Ben Zylka with 12 tackles, Senior OLB Jacob Buck with 11 tackles, Junior LB Tyler Case with 11 tackles and Junior Defensive Lineman Ben Guse with 6 tackles. Senior Spencer Stern had 4 tackles and an interception. Offensively Senior Running Back Brandon Kabelowsky led the Chargers with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown. Ben Zylka had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown, Senior Wide Receiver Mason Knueppel had 2 catches for 43 yards and Junior Quarterback Matthew Thistle threw for 76 yards. KML heads to Ripon on 9/10.
