CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Slinger 9 – 0

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KML JV soccer team had a rough evening in Slinger on Tuesday night. Even though the Chargers had a few very good scoring opportunities, including hitting the crossbar, the Slinger Owls were just too talented. Slinger’s speedy front line and well-timed through balls created numerous chances on goal. Despite...

kmlchargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackfordathletics.com

Boys Soccer Falls to Yorktown

The varsity boys soccer team had a rough night hosting Yorktown last night. The Tigers had a relentless attack and took control of the game early. The Bruins did get a goal from Donovan Wilson to cut the score to 4-1 midway through the first half, but the Tigers (6-1) went on to a 10-1 win.
SOCCER
kmlchargers.com

Boys Varsity Football falls to Kewaskum 21 – 14 in overtime

The Chargers went to Kewaskum and battled a very good Kewaskum team all night down to the wire, ending the game tied 14-14. Kewaskum scored in overtime and the Chargers drive came up short, ending the game in a 21-14 loss. Though tough to lose such a close game, this was the best game against Kewaskum the Chargers have ever had and even though they were down 14-0 early, they battled back to tie it and had opportunities to win in the end. Leading the defensive were Senior Safety Ben Zylka with 12 tackles, Senior OLB Jacob Buck with 11 tackles, Junior LB Tyler Case with 11 tackles and Junior Defensive Lineman Ben Guse with 6 tackles. Senior Spencer Stern had 4 tackles and an interception. Offensively Senior Running Back Brandon Kabelowsky led the Chargers with 96 yards rushing and a touchdown. Ben Zylka had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown, Senior Wide Receiver Mason Knueppel had 2 catches for 43 yards and Junior Quarterback Matthew Thistle threw for 76 yards. KML heads to Ripon on 9/10.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Junior Varsity
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Resets Against Western Boone

The boys varsity soccer team traveled to county and conference rival Western Boone on Thursday eager to regroup and reset their season following two losses and reduced rosters over the last couple weeks. The Tigers did just that in an 8 – 0 win against the Stars. Still without their...
SOCCER
fisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer defeats Pendleton Heights

The varsity boys soccer team defeated Pendleton Heights 8-0 on Thursday night. Goals were scored by Noah Reinhart, Keiji Nakamae, Ethan Slabaugh, Caleb Hernandez and Reid Spittler. Keiji Nakamae added three assists and Sam Hevesy had two assists. Next up is Senior Day on Saturday, Sep. 11th v Columbus East.
SOCCER
Bemidji Pioneer

BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall in OT

DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji...
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
kmlchargers.com

Boys JV2 Soccer falls to SWCHA Saints 8 – 0

Saturday’s game was a clear showing of what a long week of game has on a team with so few subs. The Chargers had very good passing but could not keep up with the speed of the Saints. By the end of the match it was clear the Chargers were running low on energy, but the continued to the end and gave it their all.
SOCCER
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Varsity Golf falls short to Winter Park 159 – 172

Coming off of a long 2-week break, the Timber Creek Wolves Boys Varsity Golf Team came up short against the Wildcats of Winter Park, 172-159. The Wolves were headlined again by its trio of Freshman, Dylan Dougherty, Brady Coffin and Nicolai Sundsten. Dougherty went out with the team low of 41 (+5) on a solid round with a couple mis-steps along the way. He was aiming for the low round of the day, but a double-bogey on hole #7 set him back, and tied for 4th overall. Coffin was one stroke behind with a 42 (+6) as Sundsten followed with a 43 (+7).
GOLF
PennLive.com

Harrisburg boys varsity soccer snags first win in five years

After five years of only checking the loss column, the Harrisburg boys varsity soccer team ended its losing streak this week. With a score of 1-0, the Cougars defeated Susquehanna Township Friday. There are 8 teams in the Capital Division of the Mid-Penn Conference. Coaches during preseason predicted Harrisburg would...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Ending In Bishop Gorman-Hamilton Game

We got one of the most improbable football comebacks you’ll ever see on Friday night, and it happened at the high school level. Nevada’s Bishop Gorman had a 24-7 lead over Hamilton out of Arizona with roughly a minute remaining last night night. Although it sounds impossible, Hamilton actually erased that lead and ended up wining the game in regulation.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
greencastleathletics.com

Boys Varsity Tennis falls to Northview 4 – 1

Greencastle will play North Montgomery at North Montgomery on Thursday, September 9. They will then travel to Western Boone on Monday, September 13. Greencastle is now 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the WIC.
TENNIS
WRBI Radio

Oldenburg Boys Soccer falls at Seymour

Oldenburg Boys Soccer played well defensively in a 2-0 loss at Seymour Saturday. The Twisters had a chance to play on the Owls turf, soccer-only field. “We couldn’t muster much on offense but our defense was outstanding,” said OA coach Kenny Getz. “We played to a scoreless tie the first half. About five minutes into the second half, we were called for a handball in the box. It was a tough call as our defender was trying to clear the ball. It deflected off of his arm as his arm was outside his body. Just two minutes later the Owls had a corner kick that we couldn’t clear right away. Somehow the Owls found a path through all of the legs for a goal. It was a great game to watch the Owls are fast and well coached.”
SEYMOUR, IN
kmlchargers.com

Boys JV2 Soccer falls to Cedarburg 8 – 0

The Chargers were unable to keep up with Cedarburg in their first match of the week. Again with a short lineup to work with they had to dig deep to keep playing. With a couple shots on goal the Chargers just were not able to find the back of the net. The final was Cedarburg 8 and KML to 0, the Chargers are back in action this Friday.
SOCCER
kmlchargers.com

KML JV vs Waupun

The team faced Waupun for their second conference match. They came out strong and beat Waupun 25 to 3. They were able to maintain this lead throughout the match and won all three games. Emma Lober led the team in serving with 13 serves in a row in the second set. Anna Ebert was a strong force in the front row earning her team many points in kills. Taylor Schwalenberg and Kaylee Zingsheim led the team in defensive passes. The team had a great showing!
SPORTS
kmlchargers.com

Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Ripon 3 – 0

In our first round of our ECC quad, your JV2 Chargers took on the Ripon Tigers. Mollie Murphy started out serving the first ten points, adding in 5 aces to get the night rolling. 14 kills were also added in a nice team effort.
SPORTS
kmlchargers.com

KML Junior Chargers- Girls Basketball Tryouts

Tryouts for the 2021-2022 season will take place on Sunday, October 10th, Sunday, October 17th, and Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Tryout times are as follows: 4th, 5th, and 6th grade – 12:30-2:00 PM, 7th and 8th Grade – 2:00 – 4:00 PM. Please contact Jason Walz – jason.walz@kmlhs.org with any questions. For more information and to register for tryouts visit the Jr. Charger Girls Basketball Page.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy