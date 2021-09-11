CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp will allow users fully encrypt the backups of their messages

infusenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp will allow its multiple billion clients fully encrypt the backups of their messages, the Facebook-owned app reported Friday. The arrangement, which WhatsApp is specifying in a white paper prior to carrying out to clients on iOS and Android in the coming weeks, is intended to get the backups WhatsApp clients as of now ship off either Google Drive or Apple’s iCloud, making them incomprehensible without an encryption key. WhatsApp clients who pick into encoded reinforcements will be approached to save a 64-digit encryption key or create a password word that is attached to the key.

www.infusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

WhatsApp rolls out feature allowing users to transfer chat history from iPhone to Samsung device

In a blog post published today, popular messaging app WhatsApp announced that it has started rolling out new files that allow users to move their chat history from iOS to Android. This will take place without messages being sent to WhatsApp and will include voice messages, photos, and videos. The first Android phones to receive the feature are any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher.
CELL PHONES
securityboulevard.com

WhatsApp Flaw Casts Doubt on End-to-End Encryption

A recently fixed WhatsApp security vulnerability that, if exploited, could cause data leakage underscores the fact that hackers can bypass end-to-end encryption with some machinations. WhatsApp included a patch for the flaw in its February 2021 Security Advisory Report and, in a statement, assured Check Point researchers Dikla Barda and...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
protocol.com

WhatsApp reportedly monitors messages far more than users realize

Despite WhatsApp's assurances about its robust encryption and privacy protections, contractors for the company are monitoring extensive information on users, often including message content, according to a Tuesday report from ProPublica. The Facebook-owned chat app, which has 2 billion users around the globe, is also sharing extensive information with law...
CELL PHONES
Neowin

WhatsApp will soon allow users to hide Last Seen, Profile Photo and About from specific contacts

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to block specific contacts from seeing the "last seen" status. First spotted by WABetaInfo, the long overdue feature will give users a bit more control over their privacy. Currently, WhatsApp allow users to show their last seen to everyone, contacts, or nobody but the new setting will let users choose specific contacts that will not be able to see the last seen status of the user. Do remember that if you hide your last seen status from a specific contact, you will not be able to see their last seen as well. Furthermore, WABetaInfo noted that the option will be added to profile picture and "about", allowing users to hide those from specific contacts as well. The site has also shared a screenshot from WhatsApp for iOS showing the feature in action.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Everything indicates that Facebook can read WhatsApp messages

The truth is that it is not the first time that Facebook has been accused of violating the privacy rights of users of the social network and there are already several cases that have to do with this reason in which it has been involved. Since those of Mark Zuckerberg took over the popular WhatsApp messaging application in 2014, the truth is that we have also been able to see how the use of user data has been doubted, among other things. Well, now an investigation would have found that Facebook would be reading WhatsApp messages.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Facebook Rejects Allegations of Compromising WhatsApp Users’ Privacy

A recent report by ProPublica has raised questions on the privacy and security features of WhatsApp. In response, parent company Facebook has said that the report is based on a misunderstanding, flatly denying the original report’s claims that FB lied to users about end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp. Facebook said that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encrypt#Android#Cloud Storage#Ios#Google Drive#Hsm#Verge#Imessages
Android Authority

Investigation raises fresh concerns over WhatsApp privacy and encryption

A new report highlights the inner workings of WhatsApp’s content reviewal system. The report suggests that despite WhatsApp’s claims that employees cannot read messages, it nonetheless employs contractors to review content. WhatsApp maintains that its employees can only read messages reported to the firm. According to a lengthy new report,...
INTERNET
Wired

WhatsApp Fixes Its Biggest Encryption Loophole

Few, if any, services have done more to bring secure messaging to more people than WhatsApp. Since 2016, the messaging platform has enabled end-to-end encryption—by default, no less—for its billions of users. No complaints there. But if you back up your WhatsApp messages to iCloud or Google Cloud, those chats no longer have that level of protection, a lesson that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and others have learned the hard way.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

UK government backs Apple, and wants to scan encrypted messages for CSAM

The British government has expressed support for Apple’s now-delayed CSAM scanning plans, and says that it wants the ability to scan encrypted messages for CSAM, even where end-to-end encryption is used. The country is offering to pay anyone who can find a way “to keep children safe in environments such...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
mspoweruser.com

WhatsApp is working on transcription of voice messages on iOS

WhatsApp is working on automatically transcribing voice messages sent to users on the platform. The development was discovered by WABetaInfo who has offered the following details. The feature would use Apple’s voice transcription API and would take place on the device itself. While WhatsApp will not have access to the...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

WhatsApp backups are about to get a lot more secure!

WhatsApp has been one of the less feature-packed messaging apps available on iOS and Android, but we’ve seen more and more functionality added to the app ever since it was acquired by Facebook a couple of years back. Recently, WhatsApp made chat and media transfer possible between Samsung phones and iPhones, and it’s also bringing the option to hide your “last seen” status from individual contacts soon.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption closes a longstanding security loophole

In brief: WhatsApp's introduction of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) will provide users with the ability to secure their backed up message history stored in the cloud. This capability resolves a previously known security gap that potentially made user data available to unintended third parties when storing cloud backups. Over two billion...
CELL PHONES
threatpost.com

WhatsApp’s End-to-End Encryption Isn’t Actually Broken

WhatsApp’s moderators sent messages flagged by intended recipients. Researchers say this isn’t concerning — yet. End-to-end encryption isn’t designed to secure messages against the intended recipients. New revelations about WhatsApp’s moderator access to messages last week might seem like they run counter to the company’s privacy-forward brand, but a closer...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Top 9 Best Encrypted Messaging Android Apps – 2021

We live in a digital age, and security is of utmost importance. We’re seeing all kinds of scams going around, from malware that infiltrates phones, to phishing schemes and spyware. You probably want to stay as secure as possible out there, and using encrypted messaging services is the way to go. There are quite a few messaging apps out there that offer encryption, but not all of them do, even though they should. In this article, we’ve decided to highlight the very best encrypted messaging apps for Android.
CELL PHONES
mediapost.com

Hacker Network Shares Data Leaks On Encrypted Messaging App, Research Shows

Cybercriminals have used the Telegram Messenger app for years as they look to buy, sell and share stolen data. One report suggests that this messaging app has recently become an alternative to the dark web. An investigation by cyber intelligence group Cyberint and the Financial Times found a growing hacker...
INTERNET
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. The companies were facing international outrage after pulling a Russian opposition voting app off their online marketplaces in response to authorities' escalating pressure, including arrest threats. Google and Apple, whose operating systems run on 99 percent of the world's smartphones, have a stranglehold on the markets for the applications that allow users to do everything from watch movies to hail a ride. "The app stores are the new frontier for censorship," Natalia Krapiva, tech legal counsel at rights group Access Now told AFP. "We're witnessing a new stage of assault on digital rights."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy