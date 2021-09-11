Apple TV+ orders new ‘Yo Gabba Gabba’ series based on former Nickelodeon show
Muno, Brobee and the remainder of the Yo Gabba! group are getting a new life. Apple TV+ has ordered a new series dependent on the previous Nickelodeon show, which included a human person, DJ Lance Rock, and a group of puppets (Muno, Brobee, Plex, Foofa and Toodee) performing songs, sketches and dances. The tech goliath has gotten 20 half-hour episodes and procured the first series' 66-episode library.
