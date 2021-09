This September, Microsoft is scheduled to make an important announcement. We are expecting Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The new Windows version may roll out in October 5. Android app support still won’t be available. It won’t be ready officially but recently sighted on the Microsoft Store is an interesting app: Windows Subsystem for Android. It can now be downloaded. Interestingly, it’s empty. Even if you get the app installed on your device, you will see nothing but a black window.

