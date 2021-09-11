CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline – industry group

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese content platforms including Weibo and Tencent Video have agreed to enforce more self-discipline to help maintain a “clear” cyberspace environment, a government-affiliated industry association said on Saturday. Chinese regulators last month cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what they call a “chaotic” celebrity fan culture after a series...

