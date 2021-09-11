Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline – industry group

Zhejiang-based China Southeast Space Frame Group (SSFG), a manufacturer of large-sized steel structures, and EVA and backsheet manufacturer First PV have set up a joint venture to develop building-integrated PV (BIPV) projects across China. The new company, which will be owned 75% by SSFG and 25% by First PV and headquartered in Hangzhou, is expected to deploy up to 950 MW of BIPV system over the next five years. The two companies specified that the installations would be deployed on government buildings, hospitals, schools, exhibition centers, and other unspecified public buildings. SSFG and First PV are also planning to set up an R&D center devoted to BIPV technologies.

