Masks required to attend high school’s 9-11 drama

LOGAN – Due to the Logan Hocking Schools’ moving to Tier 3 with COVID protocols, masks will be required of all patrons who attend the performance Saturday of a docudrama about the 9-11 attacks put on at Logan High School. Bystander 9/11, by Meron Langsner, is drawn from the experiences of New Yorkers during the September 11th attacks and their immediate aftermath. The story begins in the subways underneath the towers and continues in a changed world. The play will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Logan High School Theatre. Admission is Free. Any donations collected will go to help the community’s first responders.