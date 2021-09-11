Yesteryear by Sammy Way: Wildcats give coach his 'biggest victory'; new club built on Shaw

De Queen High School Coach Brad Chessir spoke to the De Queen Rotary Club about upcoming 2021 Leopard season. The senior high squad has 46 players, junior high has 70 players and 7th grade has 55 team members. De Queen is part of the 5A South Conference, which includes Texarkana, Hope, Hot Springs, Lakeside, Camden-Fairview and Magnolia. Players have enjoyed practice on the new artificial turf field installed at Leopard Stadium. The first senior high home game was held on Sept 10. Chessir encourages his players to trust and believe in each other. His goal is to not only develop their athletic skills but to instill self confidence in all his players. Pictured with Chessir is his wife, Felicia.
