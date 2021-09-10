Can I be the only owner of the house if it was purchased during the marriage but I paid the down payment?
I am planning to get married soon and would like to get a mortgage. Because I didn’t have a stable income for the past 2 years, I guess our joint income with my spouse could qualify me for a mortgage. But since I will be making the Down payment and the house will be rented out since we live in his house, can I claim that the house we bought during marriage is my personal property? What’s the legal way to do it. Make a post-nuptial contract? My husband is ok with that, because I am purchasing that house for my parents.avvo.com
Comments / 0