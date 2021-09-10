CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I be the only owner of the house if it was purchased during the marriage but I paid the down payment?

 8 days ago

I am planning to get married soon and would like to get a mortgage. Because I didn’t have a stable income for the past 2 years, I guess our joint income with my spouse could qualify me for a mortgage. But since I will be making the Down payment and the house will be rented out since we live in his house, can I claim that the house we bought during marriage is my personal property? What’s the legal way to do it. Make a post-nuptial contract? My husband is ok with that, because I am purchasing that house for my parents.

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Direct Payments Benefited Millions; Will More Funds Be Available?. It’s no secret that Americans thought the Economic Impact Payments, also known as stimulus checks, that were distributed during the COVID-19 Pandemic benefited them greatly, but now the true extent of the checks’ impact on improving lives, in addition to other benefits, is being revealed—increasing calls for more money to be sent out as a result.
Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
Social Security remains on track for biggest raise in 40 years

WASHINGTON — The cost-of-living-adjustment for Social Security recipients next year remains on track to be the biggest in decades, according to the latest estimate from a non-partisan advocacy group for senior citizens. The annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is announced in October by the Social Security Administration. The Senior...
