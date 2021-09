Troy, 1-2 years old, was so shy and afraid when he came to the shelter. He sat in the corner of his kennel and did not want to go outside. Meeting Troy today, you would never know that this spunky boy was once a timid pooch who wasn't sure he could trust humans. He has become a 45-pound happy-go-lucky boy with so much love to offer. Troy has come a long way in a short amount of time, showing that he's eager to learn and be part of the perfect family. He is full of life, super funny and waiting to show you how much he loves you.

SUMTER, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO