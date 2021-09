Do you think it would be of any use or is it a hunk of junk? I’d probably use it more for the naked eye than I would for taking photographs if it was any good. Would it come in handy at games? Is there any chance you could see the rings of Saturn with this? I suspect not but I know nothing about such things. I’d also like it, if the lense had the ability to see better in low light conditions. TIA.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO