Georgia State

No. 24 UNC looks to regroup against Georgia State

By The Associated Press
Hickory Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL — Sam Howell and North Carolina didn’t open with the high-powered offense from the past two seasons. Instead, the quarterback and the 24th-ranked Tar Heels host Georgia State tonight aiming to regroup from a loss and an unexpectedly rough offensive showing. The Tar Heels managed 10 points at Virginia Tech for their worst output in 26 games during Mack Brown’s second coaching stint in a performance plagued by shaky line protection, no sustained running game and a lack of multiple reliable receiving threats.

