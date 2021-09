The K-pop group BTS will visit the United Nations as presidential special envoys for South Korea. The Grammy-nominated boy band will be attending the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from Sept. 19 to 23. The invite comes after Moon met with the stars and appointed them as “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture” at a Tuesday ceremony in the country's capital of Seoul.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO