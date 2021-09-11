CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dish: 'Mummy' star takes on role of 'Dancing' judge for Abilis fundraiser in Greenwich

By Susie Costaregni
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the dance floor… The third annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off Gala for Abilis, in conjunction with The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Tamarack Country Club. Greenwich resident and award-winning actor Brendan Fraser, star of “The Mummy;” Ali Wentworth, co-creator and star of “Head Case;” and Tony Dovolani, “Dancing with the Stars” champion and co-national dance director for Fred Astaire Dance Studios, will serve as the judges. Choreographer Billy Blanks Jr., creator and host of “Dance It Out” on Lifetime, will be master of ceremonies. Dancers will include Trevor Crow, Dr. George Tsangaroulis, Marysa Fiorita, Dr. Katie Takayasu, Cesar Rabellino, Catherine Polisi Jones, Geri Genovese, Elaine Madonna, Rita Lurito and Afton Fraser. They will be paired with partners from The Fred Astaire Studio, including Christian Perry, Sanja Pavlovic, Dusan Kostic, Clemens Lengenfelder and Elmar Schmidt, owner and ballroom dance instructor of The Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich. Dancing pairs are sponsored by donations to Abilis, with the top fundraising team awarded the “People’s Choice Award.” The panel of judges and the audience will choose the winner of the Mirror Ball Trophy. Abilis, a nonprofit organization, provides services and support for over 800 individuals with special needs and their families. For tickets and more info, go to www.dancingstarsgreenwich.net.

