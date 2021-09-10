CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker Hayes gets “Fancy Like” a pop star with Kesha

Cover picture for the articleWalker Hayes' viral crossover hit "Fancy Like" is getting some extra pop star power. The country rapper has just released a new version of the song, featuring Kesha. "It’s going down…I’m yelling timber… I do words for a living and I don’t even how to communicate my excitement," Walker said on social media ahead of the song's release.

Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
AL.com

‘Fancy Like,’ featured in catchy Applebee’s commercial, sends Alabama native Walker Hayes over the top

“Fancy Like” has been “the song of the summer,” according to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush. (He helped them record their first-ever TikTok video in June.) And if the song has been stuck in your head since it was released in June, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet. Mobile native Walker Hayes is about to get a lot more mileage out of his chart-topping single.
Walker Hayes
Kesha
HollywoodLife

Walker Hayes Marvels At ‘Fancy Like’ Success & Reveals Why The TikTok Videos Make Him ‘Emotional’

Odds are you’ve heard Walker Hayes’ hit ‘Fancy Like’ on the radio, TikTok or an Applebee’s commercial! He spoke to HL about his viral new song!. Walker Hayes has given date night a whole new meaning! The country crooner’s recent single “Fancy Like” has dominated sound waves and reached beyond his wildest expectations, with the help of his daughter’s viral TikTok dance to the song. Now, Walker has single-handedly brought back the beloved Applebee’s Oreo Shake, which he name-drops in “Fancy Like,” and is featured in the dining spot’s new commercial. “The Oreo Shake is out of retirement!” he laughed while talking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “My wife and I went to Applebee’s on our first date, and I definitely had an Oreo Shake and their Bourbon Steak, it’s what I always have… And now this is all happening because of a dance my daughter did and a song that me and several songwriters completely wrote out of sheer having fun and writing about our life, and it’s wild how this is happening.”
Hollywood Life

Kesha Sports White Daisy Dukes & A ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt As She Flashes A Peace Sign — Photos

Kesha was spotted out on a grocery run, picking up a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon and flashing a peace sign for the camera. See the pics!. Kesha cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, a few days after concluding her Kesha Live tour. The “Tik Tok” singer, 34, donned a pair of white distressed daisy duke shorts, which she paired with a black sweatshirt reading ‘Playboy’. She also rocked a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses, a colorful protective face mask, and black Vans, as she pulled her platinum tresses back into a bun.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Can't get that dang Applebee's song out of your head? How 'Fancy Like' took over TikTok and TV

When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Alabama, dinner at Applebee's represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family. "My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could," the country singer recalls. "We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, 'Ooh, what's that table celebrating tonight?'"
weisradio.com

Walker Hayes explains why he really does love Applebee’s

Walker Hayes’ song, “Fancy Like,” quickly became the hit heard around the world, after a dance Walker and his daughter, Lela, did to the song on TikTok, which mentions Applebee’s, went viral. Walker and his wife, Laney, even filmed a commercial for the restaurant chain, but Walker doesn’t need to get paid to profess his love of Appleee’s.
