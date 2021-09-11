High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 10, 2021
High schools
Football
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett (Md.) 13
Avonworth 21, Freeport 7
Beaver 46, Hopewell 9
Beaver Falls at OLSH, ppd.
Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7
Bentworth 20, Frazier 19
Burgettstown 57, Avella 8
California 49, Waynesburg Central 7
Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27
Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35
Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12
Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34 (OT)
Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15
Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Fort Cherry 27, Carmichaels 20
Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13
Freedom 23, Quaker Valley 17
Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7
Greensburg Salem 34, Mt. Pleasant 6
Hampton 41, Shaler 38
Hempfield 30, Franklin Regional 28
Highlands 56, Burrell 7
Indiana 70, Derry 15
Kiski Area 35, Latrobe 27
Knoch 21, Deer Lakes 13
Laurel 35, Ambridge 6
Laurel Highlands 65, Brownsville 0
Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20
Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0
McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14
Monessen 24, Charleroi 6
Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0
Mt. Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0
Neshannock 40, Union 6
New Castle 40, Mars 14
North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16
North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17
Norwin 37, Connellsville 0
Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10
Rochester 34, Mohawk 3
Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7
Serra Catholic 56, Imani Christian 8
Seton LaSalle 31, South Park 21
Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 6
Shenango at Ellwood City, ppd.
South Side 20, New Brighton 12
Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0
Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0
Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0
Trinity 41, Yough 6
Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14
Washington 43, Clairton 19
West Greene 38, Beth-Center 30
West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 35, Brashear 0
Nonconference
Altoona 28, Allderdice 20
Steubenville, Ohio 34, University Prep 0
Uniontown 41, Carrick 6
District 10
Butler 27, Meadville 13
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
Carlynton at Riverview, noon
Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Springdale at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Friday’s summaries
Albert Gallatin 33, Northern Garrett (Md.) 13
Northern Garrett (Md.) 0 0 13 0 —13
Albert Gallatin 13 14 6 0 —33
AG: Shawn Loring 14 run (Jace Bowers kick)
AG: Quentin Larkin 2 run (kick failed)
AG: Bruno Fabrycki 88 kickoff return (Caleb Matzus-Chapman run)
AG: Matzus-Chapman 21 pass from Larkin (kick failed)
Northern Garrett (Md.): 22 run (kick failed)
AG: Jacob Rosie 16 pass from Larkin (run failed)
Northern Garrett (Md.): 12 run (kick)
Avonworth 21, Freeport 7
Avonworth 0 14 0 7 —21
Freeport 0 0 0 7 —7
A: Ian Syam 3 run (Mike Osekowski kick)
A: Syam 19 pass from Nate Harper (Osekowski kick)
F: Vinnie Clark 3 pass from Ben Lane (Brady Sullivan kick)
A: Brandon Biagiarelli 1 run (Osekowski kick)
Rushing leaders: A, Ian Syam 24-103, TD.
Passing leaders: A, Nate Harper 14-30-207-1TD-0INT. F, Ben Lane 9-14-141-1TD-1INT.
Belle Vernon 27, Penn-Trafford 7
Penn-Trafford 7 0 0 0 —7
Belle Vernon 7 14 6 0 —27
BV: Devin Whitlock 75 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
P-T: Cade Yacamelli 17 run (Nathan Schlessinger kick)
BV: Whitlock 50 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)
BV: Whitlock 1 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)
BV: Chase Ruokonen 6 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: BV, Devin Whitlock 20-208, 3 TDs.
California 49, Waynesburg Central 7
California 14 7 14 14 —49
Waynesburg Central 0 7 0 0 —7
C: Caden Powell 38 pass from Hunter Assad (Corey Frick kick)
C: Damani Stafford 40 run (Frick kick)
W: Trent Zuper 43 pass from Jacob Stephenson (Chase Henkins kick)
C: Assad 1 run (Frick kick)
C: Stafford 5 run (Frick kick)
C: Addison Panepinto 24 fumble return (Frick kick)
C: Panepinto 8 run (Frick kick)
C: Stafford 8 run (Frick kick)
Canon-McMillan 34, Bethel Park 27
Canon-McMillan 0 14 13 7 —34
Bethel Park 0 20 0 7 —27
C-M: Ryan Angott 3 run (Anthony Finney kick)
BP: Troy Volpatti 40 pass from Max Blanc (Cody Geddes kick)
BP: Tyler Stewart 40 interception return (Geddes kick)
BP: Volpatti 74 pass from Blanc (kick failed)
C-M: Finney 100 interception return (Finney kick)
C-M: Geno Calgaro 30 fumble return (Finney kick)
C-M: Mike Evans 1 run (kick failed)
BP: Volpatti 6 run (Geddes kick)
C-M: Mike Evans 1 run (Finney kick)
Passing leaders: C-M, Mike Evans 9-15-101-0TD-1INT. BP, Max Blanc 14-29-288-2TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: BP, Troy Volpatti 5-148, 2 TDs.
Central Catholic 49, Pine-Richland 35
Central Catholic 7 14 21 7 —49
Pine-Richland 13 22 0 0 —35
P-R: Luke Rudolph 5 pass from Cole Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)
P-R: Ryan Palmieri 2 run (kick failed)
CC: Gannon Carothers 90 kickoff return (Matthew Schearer kick)
P-R: Alex Gochis 9 pass from Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)
P-R: Palmieri 24 run (Palmieri run)
CC: Payton Wehner 13 run (Schearer kick)
CC: Carothers 75 run (Schearer kick)
P-R: Rudolph 13 pass from Boyd (Nikko Klemm kick)
CC: Peter Gonzalez 23 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)
CC: Carothers 59 run (Schearer kick)
CC: Carothers 58 pass from Wehner (Schearer kick)
CC: Wehner 1 run (Schearer kick)
Rushing leaders: CC, Gannon Carothers 8-142, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: CC, Payton Wehner 9-11-178-2TD-0INT. P-R, Cole Boyd 17-36-246-3TD-0INT.
Central Valley 21, Aliquippa 12
Central Valley 7 7 0 7 —21
Aliquippa 0 0 6 6 —12
CV: Landon Alexander 11 run (Sarafino DeSantis kick)
CV: Alexander 2 run (DeSantis kick)
A: Jamar Jeter 81 pass from Quentin Goode (kick failed)
A: Floyd Sims 1 run (run failed)
CV: Bret Fitzsimmons 5 run (DeSantis kick)
Rushing leaders: CV, Landon Alexander 23-221, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: A, Quentin Goode 17-31-248-1TD-0INT.
Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15
Chartiers-Houston 0 21 9 14 —44
Mapletown 7 0 0 8 —15
M: Landan Stevenson 6 run (Stevenson kick)
C-H: Lane Camden 3 run (Anthony Romano kick)
C-H: Jordan Irson 50 run (Romano kick)
C-H: Terry Fetsko 3 run (Romano kick)
C-H: Lane Camden 5 run (Romano kick)
C-H: safety
C-H: Jake Mele 15 pass from Fetsko (Romano kick)
C-H: Lane Camden 54 fumble return (Romano kick)
M: Stevenson 2 run (Max Vanata run)
Rushing leaders: M, Landan Stevenson 22-110, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: C-H, Terry Fetsko 9-11-114-1TD-0INT.
Chartiers Valley 35, Keystone Oaks 34 (OT)
Chartiers Valley 14 7 0 7 — 35
Keystone Oaks 7 7 0 14 — 34
CV: Abe Ibrahim 59 pass from Anthony Mackey (Joseph Krug kick)
KO: Kevin Drew 2 run (Greg Wagner kick)
CV: Ibrahim 47 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)
KO: Tyler Perry 4 run (Greg Wagner kick)
CV: Lamont Payne 54 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)
KO: Drew 5 run (Greg Wagner kick)
KO: Drew 4 run (Greg Wagner kick)
CV: Ibrahim 26 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)
CV: Ibrahim 10 pass from Mackey (Krug kick)
KO: Tyler Perry 1 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: KO, Kevin Drew 27-156, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: CV, Anthony Mackey 11-20-284-5TD-0INT. KO, Nick Buckley 27-36-281-0TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: CV, Abe Ibrahim 9-229.
Cornell 52, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Jefferson-Morgan 0 8 0 0 —8
Cornell 6 20 19 7 —52
Cornell: Sincere Kimbrough 9 run (kick failed)
Cornell: E.J. Dawson 1 run (M.J Smith kick)
Cornell: Walter Clarit 22 run (kick failed)
Cornell: Tim Henderson 53 run (Smith kick)
Cornell: Philip Barker 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)
Cornell: Henderson 43 pass from Dawson (kick failed)
Cornell: Kimbrough 7 run (Smith kick)
Cornell: Raequan Troutman 47 run (Smith kick)
Rushing leaders: , Tim Henderson 7-139, TD.
Fox Chapel 31, Plum 13
Fox Chapel 12 6 7 6 —31
Plum 7 0 6 0 —13
P: Nicholas Odom 85 run (Vincent Febbraro kick)
FC: Colin Kwiatkowski 4 pass from Collin Dietz (kick failed)
FC: Zidane Thomas 15 run (pass failed)
FC: Ben DeMotte 11 pass from Dietz (kick failed)
P: David Westrick 12 pass from Sean Franzi (kick failed)
FC: Jake DeMotte 31 pass from Dietz (Harlan Sheehan kick)
FC: Thomas 1 run (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: FC, Zidane Thomas 26-150. P, Nicholas Odom 17-137.
Passing leaders: FC, Collin Dietz 13-21-263-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: FC, Jake DeMotte 7-130.
Gateway 41, Penn Hills 13
Gateway 14 13 0 14 —41
Penn Hills 0 0 6 7 —13
G: Patrick Body 38 pass from Brad Birch (Cole Plaskon kick)
G: Body 27 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)
G: Brad Birch 5 run (Plaskon kick failed)
G: Jaquon Reynolds 5 run (Plaskon kick)
PH: Amir Rollins 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)
PH: Jaden Dugger 1 run (Charlie Rosemeyer kick)
G: Reynolds 20 run (Plaskon kick)
G: Louis Douglas 17 pass from Brad Birch (Plaskon kick)
Rushing leaders: G, Jaquon Reynolds 25-174, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: G, Brad Birch 11-19-222-3TD-3INT.
Receiving leaders: G, Patrick Body 4-107, 2 TDs.
Greensburg Central Catholic 33, Apollo-Ridge 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 7 7 6 13 —33
Apollo-Ridge 0 7 0 0 —7
GCC: Jaydin Canady 45 pass from Nate Dlugos (Ryan Reitler kick)
GCC: Taishaun Jamison 5 fumble recovery (Ryan Reitler kick)
A-R: Bradey Schrock 1 run (Gavin Cole kick)
GCC: Danny Dlugos 19 pass from Tyree Turner (kick failed)
GCC: Amari Mack 32 pass from Turner (kick failed)
GCC: Ryan Kimmel 5 punt return (Ryan Reitler kick)
Passing leaders: GCC, Nate Dlugos 5-12-103-1TD-1INT.
Greensburg Salem 34, Mt. Pleasant 6
Greensburg Salem 14 7 6 7 —34
Mt. Pleasant 0 6 0 0 —6
GS: Cody Rubrecht 61 pass from Hayden Teska (Daishaun Alexander kick)
GS: Rubrecht 57 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)
M: Robbie Labuda 1 run (kick failed)
GS: Donavin Waller 66 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)
GS: Teska 2 run (kick failed)
GS: Rubrecht 24 pass from Teska (Alexander kick)
Passing leaders: GS, Hayden Teska 11-14-245-4TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: GS, Cody Rubrecht 6-153, 3 TDs.
Hempfield 30, Franklin Regional 28
Franklin Regional 0 14 0 14 —28
Hempfield 0 8 14 8 —30
FR: Maddox Morrison 30 interception return (kick)
FR: Ayden Hudock 85 pass from Caden Smith (kick)
H: Ian Tuffs 11 pass from Jake Phillips (Brennan Knight pass from Kieran Lippmann)
H: Gino Caesar 3 run (kick failed)
H: Caesar 32 run (Caesar run)
FR: Morrison 14 pass from Connor Donnelly (Hudock pass from Smith)
H: Eli Binakowsky 20 blocked punt return (Caesar run)
FR: Hudock 47 pass from Connor Donnelly (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: H, Gino Caesar 39-215, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: FR, Caden Smith 3-3-112-1TD-0INT. H, Jake Phillips 9-14-118-0TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: FR, Ayden Hudock 2-132, 2 TDs.
Highlands 56, Burrell 7
Burrell 0 0 0 7 —7
Highlands 28 7 7 14 —56
H: Luke Bombalski 1 run (Bombalski kick)
H: Aaron Randolph 45 interception return (Bombalski kick)
H: Landan Signorella 25 pass from Chandler Thimons (Bombalski kick)
H: Jrake Burford 25 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)
H: Signorella 24 pass from Thimons (Bombalski kick)
H: Bombalski 25 run (Bombalski kick)
B: Chase Fenner 1 run (Ethan Croushore kick)
H: Ashton Hatajik 7 run (Bombalski kick)
H: Menage Lucas 2 run (Bombalski kick)
Rushing leaders: H, Luke Bombalski 12-107, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: H, Chandler Thimons 8-9-139-3TD-0INT.
Indiana 70, Derry 15
Derry 7 0 0 8 —15
Indiana 27 22 14 7 —70
I: Liam McFarlane 30 run (Brock Miller kick)
I: Korbin Wilson 53 run (Brock Miller kick)
I: Zach Herrington 5 run (Brock Miller kick)
D: Eric Catone 75 run (Chance White kick)
I: McFarlane 50 run (run failed)
I: Herrington 1 run (Brock Miller kick)
I: Jacob McCracken 30 fumble return (McFarlane run)
I: Korbin Wilson 36 run (Brock Miller kick)
I: Evan Brocious 90 kickoff return (Brock Miller kick)
I: Garrison Dougherty 37 run (Brock Miller kick)
D: Ahmad Ward 21 run (Mason Beeman run)
I: Trevor Smith 84 run (Brock Miller kick)
Rushing leaders: I, Zach Herrington 9-101, 2 TDs; Korbin Wilson 6-100, TD.
Kiski Area 35, Latrobe 27
Kiski Area 7 14 0 14 —35
Latrobe 6 13 0 8 —27
L: Kyle Brewer 67 run (kick failed)
KA: Matt Hilty 25 pass from Logan Johnson (Cody Dykes kick)
L: Drake Clayton 4 run (Tanner Popella kick)
KA: C.J. Hepler 48 run (Dykes kick)
L: Brewer 25 pass from Corey Boerio (run failed)
KA: Johnson 6 run (Dykes kick)
L: Brewer 6 run (Brewer pass from Boerio)
KA: Johnson 7 run (Dykes kick)
KA: Hepler 30 run (Dykes kick)
Rushing leaders: KA, C.J. Hepler 21-136, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: KA, Logan Johnson 12-16-171-1TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: KA, Calvin Heinle 5-107.
Laurel 35, Ambridge 6
Ambridge 0 0 0 6 —6
Laurel 7 21 7 0 —35
L: Luke McCoy 15 run (Zane Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 81 run (Boughter kick)
L: Michael Pasquarello 35 pass from Kobe DeRosa (Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 14 run (Boughter kick)
L: McCoy 25 run (Boughter kick)
A: D’Saun Harmon 25 pass from Chris Sakony
Rushing leaders: L, Luke McCoy 17-223, 4 TDs.
Leechburg 50, Brentwood 20
Brentwood 0 7 7 6 —20
Leechburg 7 12 19 12 —50
L: Thomas Burke interception return (Braylan Lovelace kick)
L: Lovelace 16 run (Lovelace kick failed)
B: Lamarr Williams 5 run (Williams kick)
L: Tyler Foley 29 pass from Thomas Burke (pass failed)
B: Anthony Herisko 98 kickoff return (Williams kick)
L: Lovelace 7 run (pass failed)
L: Eli Rich 12 run (Lovelace kick)
L: Rich 5 run (Lovelace kick failed)
L: Logan Kline 40 pass from Rich (Lovelace kick failed)
L: Lovelace interception return (Lovelace kick failed)
B: Mitchell Fox 26 pass from Jase Keib (pass failed)
Rushing leaders: B, Lamarr Williams 15-105, TD. L, Braylan Lovelace 15-147, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: B, Jase Keib 9-15-115-1TD-2INT. L, Thomas Burke 11-21-135-1TD-1INT.
Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0
Jeannette 0 0 0 0 —0
Ligonier Valley 21 21 6 7 —55
LV: Grant Dowden 6 pass from Haden Sierocky (George Golden kick)
LV: Matthew Marinchak 21 pass from Sierocky (Golden kick)
LV: Ryan Harbert 11 pass from Sierocky (Golden kick)
LV: Nick Beitel 3 run (Golden kick)
LV: Miles Higgins 1 run (Golden kick)
LV: Beitel 63 run (Golden kick)
LV: Colten Foust 11 pass from Broderick Schreyer (kick failed)
LV: Sam Mundorff 1 run (Hunter Carr kick)
Rushing leaders: LV, Nick Beitel 9-129, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: LV, Haden Sierocky 8-13-136-3TD-0INT.
McKeesport 24, Armstrong 14
McKeesport 7 3 7 7 —24
Armstrong 7 7 0 0 —14
M: Jahmil Perryman 10 run (Milton Campos kick)
A: Jack Valasek 22 pass from Cadin Olsen (Hunter Reed kick)
A: Dozick Zablocki 3 pass from Cadin Olsen (Reed kick)
M: Campos 26 field goal
M: Kenneth Thompson 64 run (Campos kick)
M: Jake Miller 58 run (Campos kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Jake Miller 17-128, TD.
Passing leaders: A, Cadin Olsen 13-26-146-2TD-0INT.
Monessen 24, Charleroi 6
Charleroi 0 6 0 0 —6
Monessen 6 6 6 6 —24
M: Anthony Crews 76 pass from Lorenzo Gardner (kick failed)
M: Sam Valle 7 pass from Gardner (kick failed)
C: Terrance Woods 1 run (kick failed)
M: Crews 92 run (kick failed)
M: Dayton Carson 32 pass from Gardner (run failed)
Rushing leaders: M, Anthony Crews 11-121, TD.
Passing leaders: M, Lorenzo Gardner 6-12-151-3TD-0INT.
Moon 15, Woodland Hills 0
Moon 0 7 0 8 —15
Woodland Hills 0 0 0 0 —0
M: Jeremiah Dean 3 run (Jake Wieland kick)
M: Dylan Sleva 4 run (kick failed)
M: safety
Rushing leaders: WH, Deontae Williams 23-115.
Passing leaders: M, Tyler McGowan 10-16-114-0TD-1INT.
Mt. Lebanon 31, Peters Township 0
Mt. Lebanon 0 10 21 0 —31
Peters Township 0 0 0 0 —0
M: Jack Smith 17 pass from Joey Daniels (Noah Bhuta kick)
M: Bhuta 27 field goal
M: Michael Beiersdorf 32 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)
M: Daniels 1 run (Bhuta kick)
M: Eli Heidenreich 42 pass from Daniels (Bhuta kick)
North Catholic 18, Blackhawk 17
Blackhawk 0 7 0 10 —17
North Catholic 6 0 6 6 —18
NC: Tyler Jannuzi 5 interception return (kick failed)
B: Zach Ours 1 run (Devon Thomas kick)
NC: Kyle Tipinski 40 pass from Jay Siket (kick failed)
NC: Lucius Marbella blocked punt (pass failed)
B: Ours 1 run (Carson Heckathorn pass from Carson Davidson)
B: safety
Passing leaders: B, Carson Davidson 11-28-107-0TD-1INT.
North Allegheny 20, Mentor, Ohio 16
Mentor, Ohio 7 3 0 6 —16
North Allegheny 3 0 7 10 —20
NA: Harron Lee 30 field goal
Mentor, Ohio: 5 run (kick)
Mentor, Ohio: 42 field goal
NA: Dwayne Taylor 90 interception return (Lee kick)
NA: Tanner Potts 1 run (Lee kick)
Mentor, Ohio: 40 pass (kick failed)
NA: Lee 20 field goal
Passing leaders: , Scotty Fox 10-18-133-1TD-0INT.
Norwin 37, Connellsville 0
Norwin 16 14 7 0 —37
Connellsville 0 0 0 0 —0
N: Nathaniel Harris 7 run (Joey Castle kick)
N: safety
N: Dominic Barca 26 run (Castle kick)
N: Jackson Pons 15 pass from Luke Levendosky (Castle kick)
N: Christian Beck 6 run (Castle kick)
N: Barca 7 run (Castle kick)
Passing leaders: N, Luke Levendosky 9-17-114-1TD-2INT. C, Anthony Piasecki 7-20-100-0TD-1INT.
Freedom 23, Quaker Valley 17
Freedom 7 7 7 2 —23
Quaker Valley 7 3 7 0 —17
QV: Patrick Cutchember 73 pass from Connery Bulger (Grant Williams kick)
F: Josh Pail 3 run (Xavier Dwyer kick)
F: Pail 14 pass from Carter Slowinski (Dwyer kick)
QV: Grant Williams 23 field goal
QV: Cutchember 65 run (Grant Williams kick)
F: Pail 25 pass from Slowinski (Dwyer kick)
QV: safety
Rushing leaders: QV, Patrick Cutchember 19-103, TD.
Passing leaders: F, Carter Slowinski 18-28-192-2TD-2INT.
Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10
Ringgold 6 0 0 6 —12
South Allegheny 0 3 7 0 —10
R: Landon Oslowski 1 run
SA: 24 field goal
R: John Polefko 5 run
Seneca Valley 17, North Hills 7
Seneca Valley 0 10 0 7 —17
North Hills 0 7 0 0 —7
SV: Nolan Dworek 24 run (Camden Bush kick)
NH: Robert Dickerson 36 pass from John Green (Damon Mickail kick)
SV: Bush 39 field goal
SV: Brandon Ross 60 pass from Graham Hancox (Bush kick)
Rushing leaders: SV, Luke Lawson 11-128.
Passing leaders: SV, Graham Hancox 18-23-251-1TD-1INT. NH, John Green 10-20-110-1TD-0INT.
Seton LaSalle 31, South Park 21
South Park 7 0 8 6 —21
Seton LaSalle 7 7 6 11 —31
SP: Adam Johnson 40 interception return (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
S-LS: Gabe Finale 67 run (Nick Cherry kick)
S-LS: Dominic Monz 52 pass from Luke Kosko (Cherry kick)
SP: safety
SP: Harper Conroy 10 run (pass failed)
S-LS: Tyler Buzalka 15 run (pass failed)
SP: Luke Smith 11 pass from Conroy (pass failed)
S-LS: Alex Jones 5 pass from Kosko (Alex Boyce pass from Kosko)
S-LS: Cherry 35 field goal
Rushing leaders: S-LS, Gabe Finale 11-101, TD.
Passing leaders: SP, Harper Conroy 11-20-128-1TD-2INT. S-LS, Luke Kosko 14-23-239-2TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: S-LS, Dominic Monz 8-118, TD.
Shady Side Academy 36, Valley 9
Valley 0 0 3 6 —9
Shady Side Academy 6 16 8 6 —36
SSA: Chris Sullivan 25 run (pass failed)
SSA: Deacon Durham 32 pass from Max Wickland (Sullivan run)
SSA: Sullivan 5 run (Sullivan run)
V: 32 field goal
SSA: Isaiah Grier 79 kickoff return (Sullivan run)
SSA: Sullivan 1 run (kick failed)
V: 40 fumble return (kick failed)
Rushing leaders: SSA, Chris Sullivan 20-174, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: SSA, Max Wickland 7-9-109-1TD-0INT.
South Side 40, New Brighton 24 (OT)
South Side 13 7 0 0 20 — 40
New Brighton 12 0 0 0 12 — 24
N: Kevin Williams 1 run
SSB: Parker Statler 62 run (Meteja Pavlovich kick)
N: Eric Montanez 55 run
SSB: Statler 4 run
SSB: Statler 49 run (Pavlovich kick)
Steel Valley 34, East Allegheny 0
East Allegheny 0 0 0 0 —0
Steel Valley 0 20 7 7 —34
SV: JaSean Wright 11 pass from Cruce Brookins (Dylan Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 86 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Nijhay Burt 5 run (kick failed)
SV: Brookins 59 run (Karstetter kick)
SV: Nyzair Burt 15 pass from Brookins (Karstetter kick)
Rushing leaders: SV, Nijhay Burt 0-161, 2 TDs.
Sto-Rox 36, McGuffey 0
McGuffey 0 0 0 0 —0
Sto-Rox 8 6 22 0 —36
S-R: Zay Davis 39 pass from Ashton Jones (Jaymar Pearson run)
S-R: Pearson 98 run (run failed)
S-R: Pearson 41 run (Josh Jenkins pass from Ashton Jones)
S-R: Jaymont Green-Miller 59 pass from Ashton Jones (Adam Devine kick)
S-R: Pearson 75 run (Devine kick)
Rushing leaders: S-R, Jaymar Pearson 8-263, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: S-R, Ashton Jones 12-19-184-2TD-2INT.
Thomas Jefferson 27, South Fayette 0
South Fayette 0 0 0 0 —0
Thomas Jefferson 7 13 0 7 —27
TJ: Elias Lippincott 2 run (Michael Inks kick)
TJ: Joe Lekse 2 run (Inks kick)
TJ: McClain Flinn 80 pass from Joe Lekse (kick failed)
TJ: Lippincott 5 run (Inks kick)
Passing leaders: SF, Landon Lutz 10-23-122-0TD-0INT. TJ, Joe Lekse 4-8-144-1TD-0INT.
Trinity 41, Yough 6
Trinity 27 14 0 0 —41
Yough 0 6 0 0 —6
T: Andrew Durig 12 run (Alex Tush kick)
T: Durig 49 run (Hunter Strickland kick)
T: Strickland 1 run (Tush kick failed)
T: Durig 38 pass from Connor Roberts (Tush kick)
Y: Tristan Waldier 30 run (Hannah Biros kick failed)
T: Braydon May 25 pass from Roberts (Tush kick)
T: Jeremy Sikora 35 pass from Roberts (Tush kick)
Rushing leaders: T, Andrew Durig 7-106, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: T, Connor Roberts 8-12-226-3TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: T, Jeremy Sikora 4-163, TD.
Upper St. Clair 48, Baldwin 14
Baldwin 0 7 0 7 —14
Upper St. Clair 21 24 3 0 —48
USC: Aidan Besselman 3 pass from Brady Erdos (Bennett Henderson kick)
USC: Mateo Cepullio 55 punt return (Henderson kick)
USC: Jamaal Brown 5 run (Henderson kick)
USC: Besselman 4 pass from Erdos (Henderson kick)
USC: Henderson 23 field goal
USC: Brown 46 run (Henderson kick)
B: Elijah Moore 24 pass from John Kozar (Ashton Nort kick)
USC: Erdos 1 run (Henderson kick)
USC: Henderson 25 field goal
B: Andrew Sharp 29 run (Nort kick)
Passing leaders: USC, Brady Erdos 11-12-167-2TD-0INT.
Washington 43, Clairton 19
Clairton 0 6 13 0 —19
Washington 14 14 8 7 —43
W: Davoun Fuse 12 run (Nick Blanchette kick)
W: Davoun Fuse 3 run (Blanchette kick)
W: Davoun Fuse 20 run (Blanchette kick)
C: Kameron Lewis 92 kickoff return (kick failed)
W: Carlos Harper 2 run (Blanchette kick)
C: Lawrence Short 40 pass from Capone Jones (Christian Wade kick)
W: Tayshawn Levy 55 run (Harper pass)
C: Lewis 90 kickoff return (pass failed)
W: Davoun Fuse 2 run (Blanchette kick)
Rushing leaders: W, Tayshawn Levy 19-216, TD.
West Allegheny 38, Montour 13
West Allegheny 7 6 0 25 —38
Montour 6 0 7 0 —13
WA: Devan Zirwas 14 pass from Gavin Miller (Casie Yonker kick)
M: Caleb Williams 8 run (kick failed)
WA: Jashon Spencer 23 interception return (kick failed)
M: Caleb Williams 21 run (Paul Dotson kick)
WA: Nodin Tracy 42 run (kick failed)
WA: Nico Taddy 55 interception return (pass failed)
WA: Spencer 40 fumble return (Yonker kick)
WA: Tracy 20 punt return (kick failed)
Passing leaders: M, Jake Wolfe 10-17-112-0TD-2INT.
West Mifflin 14, Elizabeth Forward 0
Elizabeth Forward 0 0 0 0 —0
West Mifflin 0 7 0 7 —14
WM: Tyrell Ogletree 19 run (Nick Kosuda kick)
WM: Israel Rose 60 interception return (Kosuda kick)
Golf
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 3A
Section 5
Beaver 252, New Castle 282
Medalists: Jack Ray 45, Josh Obrist 46 (B), Josh Hoerner 50 (NC)
Girls
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 180, Norwin 204
Medalists: Raina Jones 40, Ava Grew 46 (H)
Fox Chapel Richard Cullinan Invitational
Fox Chapel Red 185, Fox Chapel White 206, North Allegheny 210, Sewickley Academy 217
Medalists: Zach Johnson (FCR) 36, Andrew Begg (FCW) 36
Class 2A
Section 3
Eden Christian 217, Winchester Thurston 248
Medalists: Brian McDonnell 38, Luke Gronbeck 39 (EC), Jackson Zemek 46 (WT)
Soccer
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Allderdice 4, Shaler 1
Knoch 1, Slippery Rock 1
Sewickley Academy 16, Southmoreland 0
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Central Valley, 1 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 11 a.m.
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 11 a.m.
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 2 p.m.
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 2 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Winchester Thurston, 9:30 a.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 2:30 p.m.
Freeport at Springdale, 10 a.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Elizabeth Forward, 1 p.m.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, 1 p.m.
Neshannock at Sharon, 10 a.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 3 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Bentworth, 10 a.m.
Girls
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 4
Eden Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 0
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 3 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Gateway, 1 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 12 p.m.
Hampton at Indiana, 10 a.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Ringgold, 12 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 2 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 12:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 1 p.m.
Section 3
Penn Hills at Brashear, 12 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Mars at Chartiers Valley, 3 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell at Beaver, 1:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Ligonier Valley, 1 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Charleroi, 12 p.m.
Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 11 a.m.
Mohawk at South Side, 12:30 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 11 a.m.
Bishop Canevin at Winchester Thurston, 12:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Deer Lakes, 10 a.m.
Bentworth at Southmoreland, 9 a.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 10 a.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 11 a.m.
North Allegheny at Erie McDowell, 2:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Butler, 12:30 p.m.
Plum at North Hills, 3:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Shaler, 12 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 5, Pine Richland 0
Allderdice 4, Franklin Regional 1
Volleyball
Girls
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Eden Christian 3, Trinity Christian 0
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 8:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Ringgold, 10 a.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 2:15 p.m.
Neshannock at Moon, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Jefferson-Morgan, 8:30 a.m.
