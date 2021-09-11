America's darkest day strengthens DoD employees' patriotism, resolve

A top general admitted the United States had made a "mistake" when it launched a drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants in Kabul, killing 10 civilians including children instead during the frenzied final days of the US pullout from Afghanistan last month. The strike, a macabre coda to the 20-year US war in Afghanistan, was meant to target a suspected IS operation that US intelligence had "reasonable certainty" aimed to attack the Kabul airport, said US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie. "The strike was a tragic mistake," McKenzie told reporters after an investigation. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized to the relatives of those killed in a statement.

