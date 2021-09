The LIU Sharks (0-1) will clash with the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) in a college football encounter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. The Long Island University will try to get back after a severe upset in losing their season opener in week 1 of the BCAAF 2021 season. The Sharks are in 6th place in the Northeast Conference with a 0-1 overall standing after the team surrendered their first road match of the season. Long Island surrendered their season opener to the FIU Panthers at 10-48 on September 2, 2021. The Sharks managed to score just 10 points in the 2nd quarter resulting in their 10-48 defeat. LIU earned 195 passing and 96 rushing yards. The Sharks ended up with 67 total plays and 8 punts while committing 5 penalties for 45 yards in the losing effort.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO