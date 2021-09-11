Ball State Cardinals vs Penn State Nittany Lions 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Northwestern Wildcats in the take-off of the 2021 NCAAF Regular Season at Ryan Field Stadium in Evanston on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET. Michigan State ended last season after taking 7th place in the Big Ten East Conference with a 2-5 overall standing and earned a total of 126 points while losing 246 for a -120 point difference. The Spartan posted one win each at home and away from home with three home defeats and two losses on the road. The starting QB for Michigan State this season will be chosen between Temple transferee Anthony Russo and sophomore Payton Thorne. Russo passed for 44 TDs while still in the Temple roster but had 32 interceptions in that stretch.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO