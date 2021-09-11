CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ball State Cardinals vs Penn State Nittany Lions 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The Ball State Cardinals will battle the No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Beaver Stadium in Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Last season, Ball State finished with a 7-1 record overall with 5-2 in the Mid-American Conference while being led by head coach Mike Neu. The Cardinals participated in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl where they defeated San Jose State to a score of 34-13. This year, Ball Stat has won over Western Illinois following a 31-21 victory last Thursday. The team had a strong defensive play and a second-half offensive surge that led to a victory. Ball State opened the second half with 68 yards in 10 plays. Will Jones finished the match with a game-high 93 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown. Drew Plitt and Justin Hall went for a 49-yard touchdown. Hall ended the night with 137 yards on 11 receptions.

