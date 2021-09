AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli could hand an opportunity to Alessandro Florenzi in Sunday’s game against Lazio, according to a report. In what will be a long and demanding season across multiple fronts, Pioli will have to study how to best manage his players and ensure that they are always at their peak. This morning’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive) writes that Alexis Saelemaekers could start from the bench against Lazio, as the Belgian will be the last to return from his commitments over the international breka, so some rest could be in order.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO