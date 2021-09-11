CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Air Force Falcons vs Navy Midshipmen 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 7 days ago

The Air Force Falcons will meet the Navy Midshipmen at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. The Falcons finished the 2020 season with a record of 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain West Conference while being led by head coach Troy Calhoun. Air Force has won the first match for this season against the Lafayette Leopards to a score of 35-14. Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns. Brad Roberts had 25 carries for 111 yards and Micah Davis added 101 on four attempts. Corvan Taylor delivered an interception.

CBS Sports

Air Force vs. Navy odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 2 predictions from model on 63-45 roll

The battle for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief's Trophy gets underway Saturday as the Air Force Falcons visit the Navy Midshipmen. The trophy is awarded to the major service academy -- Army, Navy or Air Force -- with the best record against the other two in a given season. If the records are tied, the trophy remains in the previous winner's possession. Air Force opened the year with a 35-14 win over FCS-level Lafayette, while Navy was routed 49-7 by Marshall. The game will take place on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and feature a tribute and alternate uniforms.
Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy and Air Force have been playing each other in football since 1960, and this is the earliest the teams have ever met. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Arizona players reflect as Navy, Air Force meet on anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON – Saturday’s football game between Air Force and Navy will be the 54th between the two teams – and their first meeting on 9/11, leaving one Arizona-born Navy player with “goosebumps just thinking about it.”. “Gosh, it’s going to be super exciting just to be able to represent the...
11 Sports Online: Broncos kickoff, Air Force-Navy preview, Buffs vs. No.5 at Mile High

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Football season is here and so is 11 Sports Online!. Taylor Kilgore & Jon Wiener discuss and debate a mega upcoming weekend for southern Colorado football. There’s playoffs talk in Broncos country. Is it legit? Air Force battles Navy on Saturday in Annapolis on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Will the Falcons be able to overcome the emotional home crowd? And Colorado takes on No.5 Texas A&M at Empower Field in Denver. Can the Buffaloes pull an upset?
