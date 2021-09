Cristiano Ronaldo he is the big star of the Premier League pass market. The Portuguese returned to Manchester United, a club that launched him to world stardom at the hands of Sir Alex Ferguson back in the early days, and his presence attracts the permanent attention of locals and strangers: of the fans, due to the significance of the return of one of the best in the world today and in history in general, and of those who are shocked by everything that surrounds the Portuguese, such as the car in which he arrived at his first training session: a spectacular Lamborghini Urus.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO