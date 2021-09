Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he's counting on Timo Werner this season. Tuchel is confident Werner and Romelu Lukaku can play together. He said ahead of their clash with Aston Villa: "I am sure that we will find games and solutions where we play with both of them (Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku). We did already and Timo and Romelu can be a good fit together. Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference up front being a tall and physical player.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO