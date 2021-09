MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The typical summertime pattern continues this weekend for South Florida. Saturday is kicking off with lots of sunshine that will allow for daytime heating to occur as the sea breeze develops. Storms are expected to form along the sea breeze once it reaches the inland cities like Coral Springs down to Miramar, Doral to Kendall and Redland. This will happen during the middle of Saturday afternoon then heavy storms are expected in spots during the late afternoon or evening hours. It is safe to say that keeping an umbrella or raincoat handy is a good idea for today and the rest...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO