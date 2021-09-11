Celtic v Ross County – team news, kick off time and where to watch

Two defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin have left Gladbach with some catching up to do if they want to achieve European football. Despite the season being only three games old, the hammering they took at the BayArena would have sent warnings through Mönchengladbach. A home game against Arminia Bielefeld seems a presentable opportunity for Hütter to pick up his first win since taking over the helm. Although Frank Kramer has made Bielefeld significantly tougher to beat since replacing Uwe Neuhaus in March. The one time this didn't apply was in their last trip to Borussia-Park in which they got thumped 5-0.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO