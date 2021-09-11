CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Celtic v Ross County – team news, kick off time and where to watch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeltic return to Paradise today to face Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. Ange Postecoglou managed to secure a few deals on deadline day of the transfer window with incomings and outgoings affecting how the team will line up this season. The club were rocked by yesterday’s announcement that Dom McKay had resigned as Chief Executive; however, Ange will be hoping to get the focus back onto the pitch as opposed to the boardroom.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Christopher Jullien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Park#Celtic Tv#Rangers#Japanese#Palace#Swiss#Welsh#Postecoglou#International Duty
