Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max on October 26 in six European territories, including Spain and the Nordics. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra will be the first markets to get the service, the company said. HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go. (HBO Go has disappeared in the U.S. but continues to operate in certain parts of the world.) Billing will be directly or via eligible partners. Pricing, product and programming details will be revealed at a virtual launch event in October.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO