Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.

Birmingham Star

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director TVS Motor Company

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore Subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The partnership is in line with TVS Motor...
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Asian Granito targets exports of Rs 400 crore in FY22

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Home decor major Asian Granito Ltd (AGL) plans to clock export business of Rs 400 crore in the current fiscal of FY21-22 and expand its business network across 120 countries. For FY20-21, it reported consolidated export sales of Rs 216 crore with business network...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheWrap

Beckett Media Launches Crypto Initiative With Memorabilia Authenticator

Some sports magazines are getting a digital makeover on blockchain. Beckett Grading Services announced on Tuesday it would allow collectors to store certificates of authenticity for sports memorabilia on blockchain. Through its media arm, Beckett Media Group, the company currently publishes 18 magazines related to sports and collectibles, including Beckett Baseball and Beckett Basketball.
NFL
inputmag.com

Steve Wozniak is launching his own private space company called Privateer

Steve Wozniak, the multimillionaire co-founder of Apple, has announced a space travel agency of his own called Privateer. Teased in a tweet last night published at 10:00 p.m. ET on the dot (preschedule much, Woz?), the computer engineering revolutionary promised everyone “A Private [sic] space company is starting up, unlike the others” along with a vague, uplifting one-minute ad comprised mostly of stock footage and the new company’s logo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fordcountyrecord.com

Purdue launches digital engagement initiative

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue Research Foundation's Innovation Partners Institute (IPI) announced Thursday (Sept. 9) a data governance initiative designed to engage community members and instill trust in the technology built into the Discovery Park District (DPD) community. "Community buy-in and trust in the safe, secure, ethical and transparent adoption of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Deadline

HBO Max Confirms European Launch Date & Initial Territories

WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max on October 26 in six European territories, including Spain and the Nordics. Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra will be the first markets to get the service, the company said. HBO Max will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic and HBO Go. (HBO Go has disappeared in the U.S. but continues to operate in certain parts of the world.) Billing will be directly or via eligible partners. Pricing, product and programming details will be revealed at a virtual launch event in October.
TV & VIDEOS
thefishsite.com

India launches 30,000-tonne seaweed farming initiative

A farming project that aims to produce 30,000 tonnes of seaweed a year has been launched in the Lakshadweep archipelago, off the southwest coast of India. The administration of the islands has prioritised seaweed farming as the next major development driver of the islands, after fisheries, coconut and tourism. This...
AGRICULTURE
newsy.com

SpaceX Launches Four Civilians On First Private Flight

SpaceX's first all-civilian mission to orbit, Inspiration4, launched into space Wednesday night from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking a historic moment in space exploration. The mission is expected to last three days, as the crew orbits at an altitude above the International Space Station and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Laithwaites Wine Launches Rebranding Initiative, Expands and Enriches Customer Base

Globally sourced wine subscription brand reveals modern branding and fresh offerings. Laithwaites, a leading wine home delivery brand offering exclusive wines through vineyard partnerships all over the world, today announces a reimagined brand look and reinvigorated mission. With a 50-year history of wine pioneering and award-winning service, Laithwaites gives its customers access to the world’s most interesting and best-value wines, while sharing the fascinating stories behind them. This world-renowned brand is now placing an even greater emphasis on introducing US wine lovers to authentic finds from all parts of the globe.
FOOD & DRINKS
Birmingham Star

WHO EUA to Covaxin delayed till October 5

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is likely to be delayed till October 5. As per WHO, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Completes Initial Flight Test of Air-Launched Effect Drone

A Raytheon Technologies business unit completed the initial flight test of an air-launched effects drone that it designed to meet the size, weight and power requirements of the Future Vertical Lift program of the U.S. Army. The ALE air vehicle leveraged Raytheon Missiles and Defense’s Coyote uncrewed aircraft system design...
TECHNOLOGY
Birmingham Star

Combating climate change is shared global challenge

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Representing India at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) convened virtually by US President Joe Biden on Friday, the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that combating climate change is a shared global challenge and our response must be based on the fundamental principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

L’Occitane Group Names New CEO

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Occitane Group has named a new chief executive officer, André J. Hoffmann. Hoffmann succeeds Reinold Geiger, who on Thursday will step down from the role after steering the Swiss beauty company for more than 25 years. The 74-year-old will remain at the group as chairman of the board and executive director.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew19 Indie Skin Care Launches This Fall Alongside his new appointment, Hoffmann is to remain vice chairman of L’Occitane’s board and an executive director. The 65-year-old has served as an executive director of L’Occitane...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

4 strategies for a UN breakthrough on energy and climate change

Two important events hosted by the United Nations are coming up that are widely hoped to help address what the U.N. calls the “dual challenge” – fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both. For the first time in 40 years, the U.N. General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy. If all goes as planned on Sept. 24, 2021, and in meetings surrounding the summit, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

PM Modi, Venkaiah Naidu, Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Wednesday launched the Sansad TV. The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister's Office. Sansad TV...
ENTERTAINMENT
streetartnews.net

Abu Dhabi Art launches an initiative to support growing Emirati Arts Scene

Abu Dhabi Art just announced the formation of Friends of Abu Dhabi Art – an initiative created to facilitate new models of public cultural philanthropy and help support the dynamic art eco-system in the UAE through Abu Dhabi Art. Launching with an inaugural group of more than 40 dedicated art enthusiasts, Friends of Abu Dhabi Art will this year support Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists, curated by guest curators Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath, Founders of Art Reoriented, a multidisciplinary curatorial platform.
VISUAL ART

