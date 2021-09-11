CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Buffalo Bulls vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 6 days ago

?The Buffalo Bulls are set to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers as both teams engage in NCAA football action this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Buffalo Bulls completed last season at 6-1 and 5-0 in the Mid-American Conference. This season, they are coming in at 1-0 and are still the dominating team in the MAC football division. On the other hand, the Nebraska Cornhuskers managed a 3-5 record last year. Furthermore, the team is 4th in the Big Ten – West Conference as they come in this year with a 1-1 record.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Ncaa Football#American Football#The Buffalo Bulls#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#Mac#The Wagner Seahawks#Td#Marks#Wr#At4 2 Ats#Ncaaf#Final Score Prediction
CougsDaily

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

For the first time since BYU declared its independence in 2011, BYU will play in a ranked matchup in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The #23 Cougars host the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over ASU. 1....
ARIZONA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Detroit Tigers will meet with the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action in Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Tigers are headed here after their last match against the Athletics. The match ended with a score of 8-6 in favor of the Detroit club. The Tigers have a 63-71 overall record heading into this match.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Italian Lega A Super Cup Varese vs Cremona 9/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Juvi Basket Cremona are hosting Pallacanestro Varese at the Palasport Mario Radi in Cremona on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this Italian Lega A Super Cup Group B matchup. Cremona are coming off a defeat in their opening game of the competition and are looking to bounce back. This will be Varese’s first super cup game and they finished last season with a 1-4 record in their last five matches.
SPORTS
tonyspicks.com

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Oregon Ducks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 2:00 PM ET. Last season, the Bulldogs were led by first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer and the team ended with a record of 3-3 overall, getting the first rank in the Mountain West Conference. Fresno State’s Junior QB Jake Haener hurled over 2,000 yards in his six starts. Haener also had his top five receivers back. Ronnie Rivers returned after hauling 507 rushing yards and the running back had seven touchdowns last season.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs Kentucky Wildcats 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will meet with the Kentucky Wildcats in NCAAF action in Kroger Field, TX, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM (EDT). Last year, the Warhawks were one of the poorest programs in the FBS, and that is likely to continue this season. They went 0-10 and dropped to Louisiana by 50 points. As a result, they’re a terrific opponent to put on the schedule.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Western Michigan Broncos vs Michigan Wolverines 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Western Michigan Broncos will go against the Michigan Wolverines in NCAAF action in Michigan Stadium, MI, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at midnight (EDT). Last season, the Broncos finished 4-2 and scored more than 40 points per game. However, the talent disparity is too large, and Michigan comfortably prevails. It ended 16th in the country overall, averaging 480 yards per game and ranking ninth in scoring with 42 points per game. The ground game was strong, and the passing game was among the finest in college football, but top target D’Wayne Eskridge is no longer with the team.
MICHIGAN STATE
tonyspicks.com

Oklahoma Sooners vs Tulane Green Wave 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oklahoma Sooners will start their NCAAF 2021 season on Saturday, September 04, 2021, at 6:40 PM EDT. The Sooners will go against the Tulane Green Wave and the game will take place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Oklahoma maintained its consistency since 2019 wherein the team ended with a 12-1 record during the regular season and 8-1 in Big 12 play. The Sooners ended the 2020 season with a 9-2 record and 6-2 in the Big 12 as they were led by fourth-year Lincoln Riley. The team participated in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and outscored the Florida Gators to a score of 55-20.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Connecticut Sun vs Dallas Wings 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Dallas Wings are hosting the Connecticut Sun at the College Park Center in Dallas on Tuesday September 7, at 20:00 in a battle between two squads sitting on opposite sides of each conference. The Wings have been unstable for almost three weeks now, as they haven’t won or lost a second straight game in that span and are second to last in the West. On the other hand, the Sun are 13-1 in their previous 14 matches and are sitting on top both of the Eastern Conference and of the whole WNBA.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces 9/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday September 8, at 21:00 in a high caliber Western battle between two of the three best teams currently in the conference. The Aces are coming off a defeat that ended their previous three-game winning streak and are first in the West and second-best in the whole WNBA. The Lynx have five consecutive wins and are sitting on the third place of the Western Conference.
MINNESOTA STATE
tonyspicks.com

WNBA Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions Seattle Storm are hosting the Washington Mystics at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett on Tuesday September 7, at 22:00 in a high caliber duel between two of the three best teams currently in each conference. The Storm are coming off a victory that ended their previous three-game losing streak and are second in the West. The Mystics are 1-3 in their previous four matches and are sitting on the third place of the East.
BASKETBALL
tonyspicks.com

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Miami-FL Hurricanes 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Alabama Crimson Tide will go against the Miami Florida Hurricanes in NCAAF action in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 3:30 PM (EDT). The Crimson Tide remains the best model in college football, and for the first time in several years, they will aim to defend their National Champions title. Last year, WR John Metchie snagged 55 catches for 916 yards and will be the primary target in the passing game this year. Alabama’s ground game will be led by running back Brian Robinson.
ALABAMA STATE
tonyspicks.com

Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 9/8/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Minnesota Twins will meet with the Cleveland Indians in MLB action in Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 6:10 PM (EDT). The Minnesota Twins won two consecutive matches, including game one of this series, and have an overall record of 60-77. Last game, Minnesota’s Bailey Ober started and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on six hits while earning a no-decision. Michael Pineda stepped in on relief and earned the win by allowing 0 runs on two hits over three innings. Before Alex Colome stepped in in the ninth inning to pick up the save, the Minnesota relievers held firm for the final two innings of the game.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy