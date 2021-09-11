CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Fatal crash reduction effort planned by law enforcement

Logan Daily News
 6 days ago

ATHENS and LOGAN – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office will be working together to reduce crashes and save lives in Hocking County and Athens County, according to a news release from the agencies. Troopers and deputies will be focusing on crash causing violations such as impaired driving, speed, and distracted driving to reduce fatal crashes in the two counties.

www.logandaily.com

