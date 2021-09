England managed not quite enough runs but, at the same time, too many. Too many, at least, for their opponents, New Zealand. That was the feeling at the half-way stage as England’s final pairing left the crease, three balls still remaining but the team all out for 241. England will face sterner challenges, in more pressurised conditions, but for the purpose of the right here, right now, in Bristol on a balmy late summer evening, it was sufficient. Crudely, that’s all that matters, New Zealand roundly beaten by 30 runs.

