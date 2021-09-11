Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline – industry group

947jackfm.com
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
China expected to begin live-fire military exercises near Taiwan coast in wake of Pelosi visit – live
Beijing to begin a series of live-fire drills near Taiwan’s coastline after vowing ‘consequences’ following Pelosi’s trip to Taipei; Taiwan characterises drills as a violation of international law
‘Science superpower’ plan risks making UK bureaucracy superpower, says peer
Britain’s plan to become a “science and technology superpower” is so lacking in focus and so full of new organisational structures that the country risks becoming a “bureaucracy superpower” instead, an influential crossbench peer has said. Prof John Krebs, the co-author of a Lords report...
Almost 6m UK households ‘struggling to pay telecoms bills’
Almost 6 million UK households are struggling to pay their mobile, landline and broadband bills, with the cost of living squeeze forcing many to cut back on essentials such as food and clothes, cancel or change a service, or miss payments to stay connected. A report from the consumer group...
Stocks rise after solid earnings reports
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher as investors welcomed encouraging economic data and earnings reports from big companies including Starbucks.
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
