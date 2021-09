ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of Europe’s Mediterranean countries have pledged to expand cooperation in the fight against climate change and to back common security and defense initiatives in the European Union. Friday’s meetings in Athens were held in the aftermath of massive summer wildfires that ravaged parts of southern Europe, and the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. They also came two days after the United States and Britain promised to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines — a pledge that abruptly sidelined Paris, leaving it out of a lucrative submarine deal. French President Emmanuel Macron, in Athens for Friday’s meetings, did not refer to the development directly but French government officials confirmed that the issue had been discussed.

